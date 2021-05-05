People getting unemployment benefits will soon have to prove they’re looking for work

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Turner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects late this month to reinstate a requirement that people in the unemployment system submit weekly “work search” updates.

Referring to some businesses saying they are unable to find new employees as they regroup from the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis said Wednesday unemployment claimants will likely have to start showing how they looked for work once an executive order waiving a work-search requirement ends May 29.

“We suspended that last year at this time because, quite frankly, there weren’t jobs,” DeSantis said during an appearance at the Satellite Beach Police Department.

Florida’s unemployment rate stood at 4.7% in March, representing 475,000 people out of work from a workforce of 10.17 million. The state Department of Economic Opportunity will release an April report on May 21. The rate was 13.8% in April 2020, after the pandemic forced businesses to shut down or dramatically scale back.

“I think now we’re in just a different situation, you have a surplus of jobs, particularly in restaurant, lodging, hospitality, that people want to hire,” DeSantis said. “I mean, you see the signs all over the place. Look, that’s a good problem to have. But we also just want to make sure, like, look, if you’re really unemployed, can’t get a job, that’s one thing. But making sure that you’re doing your due diligence to look for work, and making sure those incentives align, better.”

Without the waiver, Florida, which has some of the lowest unemployment benefits in the nation, requires people on unemployment to reach out to five prospective employers each week.

The Florida Senate approved a bill (SB 1906) last month that would have increased maximum weekly payments from $275 to $375, added more weeks in which benefits would be available and changed the work-search requirement. The proposal called for the number of job searches to drop to three a week for most people and to two a week for people living in counties with fewer than 75,000 residents.

But DeSantis voiced opposition to the increase in weekly payments, and the House did not take up the Senate bill.

A concern of House Republicans was that increased benefits could lead to businesses being required to pay more money into the state’s unemployment compensation trust fund. Similar reasoning was used when benefits were cut in 2011 to blunt a major increase in unemployment taxes on businesses.

On Wednesday, DeSantis continued to criticize the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19 precautions that have idled the cruise-ship industry in Florida. Also, he said some restaurants are closing one day a week because they don’t have enough employees.

DeSantis somewhat dismissed the premise of a question about whether people were taking advantage of changes in the unemployment system. While Florida offers low state benefits, many unemployed people also have been eligible for federal jobless aid.

“I don’t think it’s manipulation. You know, whatever the benefits are, people are availing themselves of it. That’s not their fault,” DeSantis said.

Since March 15, 2020, the state has paid out nearly $27.2 billion in state and federal relief to 2.39 million unemployment claimants. The federal government has accounted for $21.5 billion of the money.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order suspending all local COVID-19 restrictions in state

    According to the Florida Department of Health, the state on May 2 registered a seven-day 6.4% positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases.

  • Pinellas rescinds mask mandate after DeSantis’ executive order

    Pinellas County on Tuesday announced the removal of three initiatives enacted during the pandemic, including its mask ordinance, one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that immediately lifted local governments’ COVID-19 restrictions. County officials rescinded the mask ordinance adopted on June 23, which required face coverings in most indoor public places except while ...

  • Florida Rep. Charlie Crist announces run for governor

    Rep. Charlie Crist has announced that he will be running for governor of Florida against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Unless he’s stopped, El Salvador’s young president will turn into an old-school dictator | Opinion

    El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has a 90 percent popularity rate in his country, perhaps the highest one in the region. But power has gone to his head, and his latest takeover of the Salvadoran justice system threatens to turn him into Latin America’s newest elected dictator.

  • DeSantis schedules special election for Alcee Hastings’ seat in 2022

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that the special election to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died last month, will take place in January 2022.

  • Island paradise with highest vaccination rate reports world’s biggest COVID surge

    Seychelles reports world’s biggest COVID surge despite high vaccine rate

  • Tax Refunds on 2020 Unemployment Benefits Due to Begin This Month

    If you're due a refund from the IRS for receiving 2020 unemployment benefits when they were still taxable, your money could arrive soon. See: Millions of Americans Reaching End of Their Unemployment...

  • Unemployment Benefits Are Not Creating A Worker Shortage

    While some employers may be struggling to hire for one reason or another, economists say generous unemployment benefits are not the cause.

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform

  • India Deaths May Double; Seychelles Cases Surge: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Deaths from Covid-19 in India may double from current levels, new research suggests. Meanwhile, the country was criticized for a “lack of leadership” as its prime minister resists pressure to lock down. Indian cricket regulators suspended the Premier League after players tested positive.President Joe Biden set a new target of 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one vaccine shot by July 4. Rural hospitals and clinics will get almost $1 billion to ramp up testing and vaccinations, the Health and Human Services secretary said.U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is on course to scrap lockdown rules, and Denmark will ease curbs this week. Singapore is cracking down in response to a flareup linked to the variant first identified in India, a setback for one of the most successful virus-containment regimes.Key DevelopmentsGlobal Tracker: Cases top 153.8 million; deaths exceed 3.22 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.19 billion doses have been givenThai Rate Likely on Hold, Virus Wave in Focus: Decision GuideIt’s not just India. New virus waves deluge developing countriesBank bosses want a return to office. Underlings aren’t so sureWhat are vaccine passports and how would they work?: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.India Deaths May Double, Researchers Say (2:33 p.m. NY)The coronavirus wave that plunged India into the world’s biggest health crisis has the potential to worsen in the coming weeks, with some research models projecting the death toll could more than double from current levels.A team at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore used a mathematical model to predict about 404,000 deaths will occur by June 11 if current trends continue. A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington forecast 1,018,879 deaths by the end of July.The forecasts reflect the urgent need for India to step up public health measures like testing and social distancing. Even if the worst estimates are avoided, India could suffer the world’s biggest Covid-19 death toll. The U.S currently has the largest number of fatalities at around 578,000.Cases Surge in World’s Most Vaccinated Nation (2:23 p.m. NY)Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated more of its population than any other country, has closed schools and canceled sporting activities for two weeks as infections surge.The measures, which include bans on the intermingling of households and the early closure of bars, come even as the country has fully vaccinated more than 60% of its adult population with two doses of coronavirus vaccines. The curbs are similar to those last imposed at the end of 2020.“Despite of all the exceptional efforts we are making, the Covid-19 situation in our country is critical right now with many daily cases reported last week,” Peggy Vidot, the nation’s health minister, said at a press conference Monday.LA, San Francisco Move to Lowest Tier (5:08 p.m. NY)Los Angeles and San Francisco entered California’s least-restrictive tier for economic reopenings, increasing capacity for a wide range of businesses and private gatherings.Restaurants, gyms and movie theaters can expand to 50% of their regular occupancy. Bars will be able to open at 25% capacity indoors. Stadiums and other outdoor events may expand to as much as 67% of capacity. The new health orders will go into effect Thursday.“This new tier matches the sunny optimism of the season,” Los Angeles County’s board of supervisors said in a statement Tuesday.Rural America to Get $1 Billion for Testing (4:45 p.m. NY)Rural clinics and hospitals in the U.S. will receive almost $1 billion from the Health and Human Services Department to improve Covid-19 testing and get more people vaccinated, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.“Rural health providers are vital to ensure equity in Covid-19 testing, vaccinations and in making sure rural residents have the information about vaccine safety, especially for populations who are at an increased risk for Covid-19 infection or severe illness due to systemic health and social inequities and geographic isolation,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.Biden Sees 70% Adults Getting Shots by July (4:35 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden set a target of 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one vaccine dose by July 4 and said the government will “wind down” mass vaccination sites, as his administration seeks to stem a dropoff in inoculations.He said if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for use in children as young as 12, as anticipated, 20,000 pharmacies across the country are prepared to give them shots.As of now, 56% of U.S. adults, or 145 million, have received at least one dose and almost 41%, or about 105 million, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Illinois Offers Free Target Rounds for Vaccines (3:55 p.m. NY)Illinois will offer 100 free target rounds for trap, skeet or sporting clays to those who receive a Covid-19 vaccine at its newest mobile vaccination site, the downstate Worldwide Shooting and Recreation complex.Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the WSRC mobile site in Sparta, Illinois, about 280 miles (450 kilometers) south of Chicago, will be operated by the Illinois National Guard, with assistance from the Randolph County Health Department, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.“These vaccines are incredibly effective and protective for the person who gets them, but just as important, they make the whole community safer,” Pritzker said in an emailed statement.The move is the latest creative effort by a state to address vaccine hesitancy as the pace of inoculations slows nationwide. New Jersey is offering free beer.White House to Reallocate Vaccine Doses (1:20 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden’s administration told governors Tuesday that it would begin reallocating vaccines that go unclaimed by states -- essentially clawing back unwanted doses from places where the pace of shots is lagging in order to steer them elsewhere, three people familiar with the call said.The White House told governors about the switch during a weekly call with the state leaders. Biden is due to speak Tuesday afternoon at the White House about the Covid response.Chicago Auto Show to Return in July (11:10 a.m. NY)The Chicago Auto Show will be held at McCormick Place in July, marking the first large convention to be held in the city and the state of Illinois since the Covid-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, officials said Tuesday.The reopening of the convention center “is a critical step toward our state’s economic recovery,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said during a press conference at the site on Tuesday. The auto show, on the biggest in the U.S., will be held from July 15 to 19 with safety measures in place, such as limiting crowd size.CVS Boosts Forecast on Covid Shots (10:20 a.m. NY)CVS Health Corp. raised its full-year forecast as Covid-19 vaccines and testing helped boost first-quarter results and offset a weak cold and flu season.The health-care company gave 17 million Covid shots at long-term care facilities and at its pharmacies through April. CVS is now immunizing in about 8,300 locations in 49 states, Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch said Tuesday on a call with analysts.Leading Nations Set to Back Vaccine Passports (8:28 a.m. NY)The world’s 20 major economies threw their weight behind efforts to introduce so-called vaccine passports to boost travel and tourism, stressing that a resumption is crucial for a global economic recovery, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg.Tourism ministers from the Group of 20 nations, who met on Tuesday, said the outlook for a sector devastated by lockdowns remains “highly uncertain,” according to the draft, which is subject to change.U.K. Has No Plan to Speed Lockdown Easing (7:56 a.m. NY)“We’ve got no plans to deviate form the earliest dates set out in the roadmap” for unlocking the economy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.UAE Extends Suspension of India Flights (7:46 a.m. NY)The United Arab Emirates extended the suspension of flights from India. The UAE, home to Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, had halted the flights until May 14. A new end date hasn’t yet been announced.Singapore Tightens Rules (6:57 a.m. NY)Singapore is limiting social gatherings and tightening border curbs as it reacts aggressively to a flareup linked to the new variant first identified in India.From May 8 to May 30, group gatherings must be cut from a maximum of eight to five, while daily visitors per household will be similarly capped, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. At workplaces, no more than 50% of staff who are able to work from home can return to offices.Pfizer Boosts Vaccine Revenue Forecast (6:46 a.m. NY)Pfizer Inc. boosted its full-year forecast for sales of its vaccine produced with BioNTech SE to approximately $26 billion, from about $15 billion previously. The guidance includes 1.6 billion doses expected to be delivered this year under contracts that have been signed through mid-April, and it may be adjusted as additional contracts are executed, Pfizer said in its release.“We also are in ongoing discussions with multiple countries around the world about their needs, and we expect these discussions to lead to additional supply agreements,” CEO Albert Bourla said in prepared remarks.Moderna Tests Lower-Dose Vaccines (6:02 a.m. NY)Moderna Inc. is testing vaccines with lower doses to try to boost supply, and it may also need to expand work on boosters to cover for more variants, Chairman Noubar Afeyan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. He said he expects the coronavirus may become endemic like seasonal flu, and that vaccinating children seems like a good approach given Covid’s after-effects.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • German Police Arrest Couple They Suspect Were Trading Babies

    Police in Germany announced the arrest of a Bulgarian couple, apprehended last week, who are alleged to have traded newborn babies on the black market.

  • How 'socialism' stopped being a dirty word for some voters – and started winning elections across America

    U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders are both members of the Democratic Socialists of America. Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesThe leftist Democratic Socialists of America, which helped congressional star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez get elected in 2018, looks to be a big political player again in New York City’s 2021 municipal elections. The group has not yet endorsed anyone for mayor – the top prize in New York’s June 22 Democratic primaries. But all 51 city council seats are up for grabs this year, and the DSA has members running for six of them – including Queens public defender Tiffany Cabán and Brooklyn tenant activist Michael Hollingsworth. With two state senators and five representatives out of 213 lawmakers, the New York State Legislature already has the country’s largest DSA legislative caucus. These Democrats share a leftist platform that includes guaranteeing housing as a human right and ending mass incarceration The DSA has upended local politics in this Democratic stronghold, and its wins extend well beyond New York – into Virginia, Nevada and beyond. How did socialism jump from the fringes of American politics into its very center? American socialist history The DSA’s roots trace back to the Socialist Party of America, which was formed in New York in 1901 to promote such issues as establishing an eight-hour workday and public ownership of utilities like water and electricity. Union leader and Socialist Party presidential candidate Eugene Debs campaigning in 1900. Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images Writer Upton Sinclair, Christian theologian Reinhold Niebuhr and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger were prominent early members. But many early American socialists were Jews and Eastern European immigrants – groups that were considered well outside mainstream “white” society at the time. My research as a historian of American socialists finds that early 20th-century socialists found electoral success by running candidates who represented the economic and racial diversity of their communities and championed the issues that mattered to working-class, immigrant constituencies. In 1918 – the heyday of New York’s socialist caucus, when socialists held 10 of 121 seats in the State House – socialist politicians were teachers, settlement house lawyers and union leaders. They proposed New York’s first birth control bill, allowing advocates to give women educational pamphlets about contraception, and put forward programs to create old-age insurance and rent control. The Socialist Party began losing members to the growing Communist Party in the 1930s. By the mid-20th century, it had responded to Americans’ growing anticommunism with a rightward turn. In 1972, party leaders actually renamed the party the Social Democrats, USA because so many people associated the word “socialist” with America’s great antagonist, the Soviet Union. The DSA, past and present Disillusioned, the activist and Marxist professor Michael Harrington left the organization and in 1973 formed the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee, which later merged with another leftist group, the New American Movement, to form the Democratic Socialists of America. Unlike the Socialist Party of America, which was a registered political party and ran candidates on its own ticket, the DSA is a political group. Harrington wanted to create the “left wing of the possible” within the Democratic Party. DSA founder Michael Harrington, who died in 1989. Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images For four decades, DSA members have mostly run in Democratic primaries, attempting to push the party leftward – on the Iraq War and NAFTA, for example – while endorsing Democratic presidential nominees from Walter Mondale to Barack Obama. It had some early local successes. From the 1980s to the early 2000s, DSA members were elected to city councils nationwide and won mayoral races in liberal college towns like Berkeley, California; Ithaca, New York; and Burlington, Vermont, where the openly socialist politician Bernie Sanders was mayor from 1981 to 1989. In 2016, Sanders ran for president. His campaign, coupled with Donald Trump’s subsequent victory, created a surge in DSA membership among young voters. The group’s median age dropped from 68 in 2013 to 33 by 2017. The DSA now claims over 90,000 dues-paying members, up from 6,000 in 2015. The DSA’s electoral strategies also changed after 2016, partly due to the influx of new members and partly in frustration with mainstream Democratic candidates. In Democratic primaries across the country, DSA candidates ran to replace older, centrist, white incumbents with young leftists who promised to fight for “Medicare for all” and to “hold elected officials accountable.” It was a winning strategy for the Trump era. Since 2016, DSA-backed candidates have won district attorney races from Philadelphia to Travis County, Texas, and hold four seats in Congress. Forty DSA members sit in 21 state legislatures. DSA members hold five of Chicago’s 50 city council seats. The professional backgrounds of today’s DSA legislators resemble those of their forebears. New York State Sen. Jabari Brisport, elected in 2020, was a teacher and tenant organizer. New York State Rep. Phara Souffrant Forrest was previously a tenant organizer and nurse. The DSA’s legislative proposals – rent control, free college and reproductive rights – are classic socialist issues, updated for the 21st century. The Democratic Party has now embraced many of these proposals, but moderates like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin have not. DSA activists in New York march for immigrant rights, May 1, 2019. Spencer Platt/Getty Images As in the past, the DSA tends to back candidates from marginalized groups – whether African American, Caribbean, South American or South Asian – who reflect the racial makeup of the neighborhoods they represent. Angry Dems and DSA infighting The DSA’s growing political profile has caused tensions within the Democratic Party. Shortly after DSA-backed candidates in March 2021 swept all five leadership positions in the Nevada Democratic Party, many longtime party staffers quit rather than work under the new leftist leadership. But first, according to the Nevada Independent and other local newspapers, the Democratic staffers transferred US$450,000 from the DSA-controlled Nevada Democratic Party coffers into the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is controlled by the National Democratic Party. Some DSA policies that diverge sharply from the Democratic party line – such as its support for the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel for its militarized occupation of the Palestinian territories – draw fierce criticism from other Democrats. The DSA has also been accused of having a “race problem.” Despite running primarily candidates of color, the organization’s leadership is largely white and male. Some DSA members say the group silences the concerns and voices of people of color. After new groups arose within the DSA to recruit more Black leaders, the DSA’s national committee announced in February 2021 that it would start an initiative to better attract, mentor and retain people of color. In the 20th century, American socialism cracked under the weight of infighting and social change. Can the modern DSA survive its 21st-century challenges? Its next test is in New York City on June 22. This story has been corrected to accurately reflect Bernie Sanders’ political identification. Sanders is a self-described “democratic socialist” and is endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, but is not a member of the group.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joshua Kluever, Binghamton University, State University of New York. Read more:Why Trump is more likely to win in the GOP than to take his followers to a new third partyFBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with Judaism Joshua Kluever does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills

    Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. More than 50 companies and business organizations, including some in Texas, released an open letter on Tuesday expressing opposition to “any changes” that would make it harder to vote in that state. The letter — signed by American Airlines, Microsoft Corp., HP Inc., Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co. and others — comes amid votes on legislation that critics say would place disproportionate burdens on minority and disabled voters.

  • Charlie Crist Promotes Multiple DeSantis COVID Conspiracies in Gubernatorial Announcement

    Representative Charlie Crist (D., Fla.) announced Tuesday that he would be challenging Governor Ron DeSantis to reclaim Florida’s gubernatorial chair, and part of his pitch is that he will value scientific contributions as governor — unlike DeSantis, who he says “attacked doctors and scientists” during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video launching his campaign, Crist argued that “while COVID took the lives of 35,000 Floridians, DeSantis attacked doctors and scientists.” Accompanying his voice was a screenshot of a South Florida Sun Sentinel article detailing how Florida police had executed a search warrant at the home of disgraced former state employee Rebekah Jones. Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That's a Florida for all — and that's why I'm running for Governor. Join us: https://t.co/ayqK3371Ik pic.twitter.com/l1OksxMP1y — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 4, 2021 Crist evidently subscribes to the view that Jones, who was fired from her position as a data worker at Florida’s Department of Health due to multiple performance issues, is a truth-telling “whistleblower.” Jones claimed she was fired because she bravely stood up to the DeSantis administration’s efforts to conceal the state’s true COVID death toll. But according to multiple state officials, Jones actually objected to a routine state policy which required that death toll figures be thoroughly vetted before being added to the state’s COVID dashboard. The figures that Jones claimed were being hidden were added to the dashboard less than a day after she raised her concerns. Florida’s emergency-management director Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, has warned against believing the “conspiracy theories” that Jones has repeatedly pushed. Police raided Jones’ home after they determined that someone in her home illicitly accessed a state government messaging system to tell government employees to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.” “They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids,” Jones tweeted after police raided her home. But Florida Department of Law Enforcement Rick Swearingen commissioner said in a statement that “at no time were weapons pointed at anyone in the home,” and that Jones had refused to allow police in for over 20 minutes, despite their having a warrant to search the premises. Jones also accused DeSantis of orchestrating the raid, but a spokesperson for the governor said the governor’s office “had no involvement, no knowledge, no nothing, of this investigation” and added that the investigation had been launched before the message had been connected to Jones. Crist, whose current congressional district is likely to be redrawn following 2022 redistricting, has also pushed other uncorroborated or debunked COVID conspiracies against DeSantis. He promoted a Yahoo article that misrepresented a study examining Florida’s “excess deaths” during the pandemic to suggest that DeSantis is “likely hiding thousands of positive COVID cases,” — a framing the study’s principal author says is incorrect. And Crist promoted a now-infamous 60 Minutes story that suggested DeSantis had made a sweetheart deal with grocery store chain Publix for vaccine distribution. #60Minutes made it crystal clear. In @GovRonDeSantis's Florida, the wealthy get early access to vaccines. For everyone else… it's the Hunger Games. Floridians deserve better. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 4, 2021 Following the story’s publication, which selectively edited a DeSantis response, multiple Democrats — including the mayor of Palm Beach County, whom the story focused on — called it “absolute malarkey” and “intentionally false.” In his campaign video, Crist also suggests that DeSantis “handed out vaccines to his wealthy contributors, while seniors were left waiting.” That narrative is disputed by DeSantis and Moskowitz, the emergency-management director, who point out that the demographic makeup of vaccine recipients is a natural consequence of Florida’s elderly population being disproportionately white. “We’re trying to vaccinate as many seniors as possible,” Moskowitz told National Review. “Does a senior who lives in a housing project who might get COVID versus a senior that lives in Century Village or The Villages, if they get COVID, they both wind up in the hospital potentially in each of their communities. And that end of the day, we have to vaccinate everybody.”

  • The White House says it's up to Congress to decide on sending more stimulus checks because they're 'not free'

    Jen Psaki instead touted a remodeled child tax credit from Joe Biden's stimulus, a measure allowing up to $300 monthly cash payments for parents.

  • K-Swapped Ferrari 308 - Full Image Gallery

    See the in-progress build of Stancework's K-swapped Ferrari time attack car with this full image gallery.

  • Here is why the Bidens seem to tower over the Carters in that bizarre viral photo of the president and first lady with their oldest living counterparts

    The photographer's use of a wide-angle lens and the framing of the photo are likely responsible for the optical illusion.

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • Why Melinda Gates will probably let Bill Gates keep his dream ‘Xanadu 2’ mansion and move to smaller house

    Tour of secretive Gates family estate went for $35.000 at charity auction in 2009