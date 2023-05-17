14 People Get Real About Having Been Hacked, Scammed, Or Having Their Identity Stolen
Whether it's your personal data, heart, or wallet, you've got to be vigilant.
Hulu / Via giphy.com
Hulu / Via giphy.com
Anyone who says learning can't be fun hasn't visited the right places. Use this trick to check out all the best institutions for cheap.
"Big corporations throw away integrity and pride to squeeze out just a few more bucks, even though they were doing well enough before."
"Just because you’ve had trauma in your past, that doesn’t give you an excuse to treat people poorly. I’ve seen this excuse a lot and it’s extremely toxic."
Proving once again she’s the queen of penning heartfelt, tear-inducing letters for her family members, Rumer Willis is making us ugly cry with her breathtaking birth photos and beautifully-worded message for her daughter Louetta.
Megan Fox shared her experience with body dysmorphia, telling Sports Illustrated, "The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley and Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos will serve as main and co-main events of UFC 292.
Get a sneak peak of Netflix's new LGBTQ+ show Glamorous.
Why is this secret sale happening? We don't know, and we're not asking.
From a compact door stop alarm to a long-lasting portable charger, these products will transform your experience.
In the travel industry, repositioning cruises are often considered a hidden gem. While these cruises may not suit every traveler’s preferences, they offer a great and cost-effective means of covering long distances. Repositioning cruises, often overlooked by many, allow passengers to embark on a journey where the ship is relocated from one region to another.… Continue reading Why a Repositioning Cruise Could Be Your Most Affordable Travel Choice This Year
The Qatari banker submitted a late offer to buy the club on Tuesday, but his absence from discussions is making things more difficult
April’s offers from the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and his rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been expected to be final.
Anthropic’s Claude AI has developed a set of ethical principles through a “constitution”—and can handle prompts the size of a book.
Would you be scared to steal cars in this city?
Kim Kardashian partnered with REFORM Alliance co-founder Michael Rubin to pay off restitution and other legal fees for more than 50 mothers across the U.S. in celebration of Mother's Day
Starting next school year, one-and-one free throws will no longer be part of high school basketball in the United States.
When it comes to movie night, we all have guilty pleasures or beloved classics we happily enjoy rewatching for the third or tenth time. Maybe it’s a favorite Hitchcock film noir, a raunchy ’80s comedy, a beautiful sci-fi masterpiece, or a cherished animated film that the whole family can enjoy. What you probably aren’t reaching for is a grisly torture-porn art film, an emotionally draining drama, or a bleak take on the pointlessness of life. Some of the movies on this list are worth a watch for
As we continue to go through roster projections and organized team activities, here are the current projected starters for the Vikings.
"I don't know how many people know about 'Pee Wee' Gaskins. He was a prolific serial killer and the only person who killed another inmate while both were on death row. He was active primarily along the coast of South Carolina, and when I was young and dumb, I used to hitchhike around that area in Myrtle Beach. I get the creeps when I think about how lucky I was."
If you were born between 1965-1980, you're a member of Generation X, which means you're probably thinking about retiring in the next decade or two. But are you ready? Retirement Savings: Here's How...