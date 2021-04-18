Some people got saline shots instead of COVID vaccine at a North Carolina Walgreens

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

A North Carolina Walgreens mistakenly gave some people a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens recently learned a “limited number” of people at a location in Monroe were affected and that the company has contacted them about the mistake, Rebekah Pajak, a spokesperson for the company, told McClatchy News in a statement Sunday.

The company did not specify how many people were affected or at which store the mix up occurred.

Those who received saline injections were given the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy, Walgreens said.

“These patients will later receive their second dose within the appropriate time frame,” the statement said.

Walgreens says it’s investigating the incident and reviewing procedures with the Monroe location to “prevent this from occurring again.”

The company says it had administered more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 31, including 4 million in March alone.

In North Carolina, health officials say more than 2.7 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A person is considered fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Monroe is in Union County, about 27 miles from Charlotte.

Walgreens is changing how it schedules some COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s what to know

How to get a COVID vaccine at Walgreens and CVS in North Carolina

COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 18

Federal agencies call for pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after 1 person dies

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca could have COVID-19 vaccine against variant by end-2021: Austrian newspaper

    A modified version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine tailored to combat a coronavirus variant first documented in South Africa could be ready by the end of 2021, an AstraZeneca official in Austria said in an interview published on Sunday. Sarah Walters, AstraZeneca's Austria country manager, told the Kurier newspaper that studies, so far, indicating the existing AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the more infectious variant first documented in South Africa were "too small to draw final conclusions".

  • People of color are more likely to be uninsured and face increased risks for chronic conditions

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious disparities in access to health care, those differences were baked deep into the American health system long before the coronavirus came along.Why it matters: These systemic disparities are partly why people of color are more likely to be uninsured and face increased risks for certain chronic conditions — and even have shorter life expectancies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: In 2019 — before the pandemic hit — 11% of Americans under 65 were uninsured, per KFF. Diving a little deeper...8% of white Americans and 7% of Asians/Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders didn't have coverage, compared with 22% of American Indians/Alaskan Natives, 20% of Hispanics and 11% of Black Americans.The Affordable Care Act helped reduce uninsured rates among people of color, but stark disparities with white people persist, per KFF, especially in states that didn't expand Medicaid. Data is not yet available to determine COVID's exact impact, but "we do know the dislocation resulting from the pandemic has exacerbated economic inequities, so it has likely exacerbated health coverage inequities as well," KFF's Larry Levitt says. There are also stark racial divides in where people get their coverage. Nearly two-thirds of white Americans get their health insurance through their employer. The same is true of only 47% of Black Americans, 43% of Hispanics and 37% of American Indians/Alaskan Natives.Medicaid, which is usually free, often covers more benefits than employer insurance but may have limited networks of doctors and hospitals.15% of nonelderly white Americans are covered by Medicaid, compared with 33% of Black Americans and 30% of Hispanics, per KFF.But those figures can undersell the severity of the disparities in access to care, which is fundamentally an affordability issue. More generous coverage is often more expensive. Millions of insured Americans have high out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles or copays, that they can't afford. In 2019, 11% of white adults reported having skipped seeing a doctor over the last year because of cost, whereas 16% of Black adults and 21% of Hispanic adults said the same.Between the lines: America's health care system — insurers, doctors, hospitals and drug companies — is a business aiming for profitability and happy shareholders. When certain areas don't yield a profit, services can disappear. Pharmacies have closed less-profitable stores in poor neighborhoods, creating "pharmacy deserts" that make it harder to fill prescriptions. Disparities in the quality of care are often found, too. Black patients tend to receive care at lower-performing hospitals than white patients, even when they live in the same hospital market, a study published last year in NBER found. Data: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosPoor health care contributes to racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes, too.People of color are generally more likely to report being in "fair or poor health" than white people, per KFF. They also have higher rates of certain underlying health conditions — like HIV, diabetes and heart disease in Black people — some of which contributed to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. The gap in life expectancies between white and Black Americans had generally been shrinking since the 1990s — but the pandemic may have stalled that progress.In 2019, Hispanic Americans had a life expectancy of 81.8 years, white Americans of 78.8 years and Black Americans of 74.7 years, per the CDC. The pandemic caused life expectancy to drop for all three groups, but more for Hispanic and Black Americans than white Americans.The pandemic also highlighted the vulnerability of Native Americans, who had the highest death rates of all.Join Axios' Mike Allen and Hope King on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET for a Hard Truths event on systemic racism in health care, featuring White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt, White House senior policy adviser Cameron Webb and California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris. Register here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mexico says 14 townships refuse coronavirus vaccines

    Mexican health authorities said Friday that 14 of the country’s roughly 2,600 townships have refused to allow vaccination teams to administer anti-coronavirus doses there, and a convoy transporting vaccines came under an armed attack in another part of the country. The army said gunmen opened fire on soldiers escorting a shipment of vaccines in the western state of Michoacan. Nobody was injured and the convoy delivered the vaccines.

  • New Hampshire Man Accidentally Receives One Pfizer and One Moderna Vaccine

    In what Twitter users are calling “the Arnold Palmer,” a New Hampshire man experienced something of a vaccine mix-up Tuesday morning, getting the incorrect jab.

  • Former CDC chief: Think diners, dentists and dollar stores. Make COVID vaccines easy to get.

    Extend hours, allow walk-ins and give COVID shots everywhere from doctors' offices and pharmacies to workplaces, shopping malls, bars and churches.

  • An eBay account reportedly sold over 100 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in two weeks

    The FBI is warning people not to post their personal vaccine cards online amid scammers trying to create fraudulent cards.

  • Family of Indianapolis FedEx shooter apologizes: 'We tried to get him the help he needed'

    Family of Brandon Scott Hole declined to give interviews but issued a statement apologizing to his victims, saying they had tried to get him help.

  • Fauci believes Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will soon be back in action

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that he does not believe the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson will be taken out of circulation altogether, but that, either way, its fate should be settled by Friday. The one-shot vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, but the agency last week recommended a temporary pause on administering the vaccine because of a possible causal link to a handful of rare, potentially fatal, blood clots. Fauci made the network rounds on Sunday, predicting that the vaccine will be back in action before too long. He told NBC News' Chuck Todd, for instance, that he doubts "very seriously" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will simply cancel the vaccine. But he did acknowledge that if the shot gets another green light, warnings or restrictions may be attached this time. Not wanting to get ahead of himself, Fauci refrained from speculating too deeply about what the new labels may be. On the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @MarthaRaddatz: "We'll know by Friday where we're going with this." https://t.co/dU120vpKgd pic.twitter.com/TQ0dR423Yg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 J&J LATEST: Dr. Anthony Fauci says he expects a decision on whether to resume distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by Friday: "One of the possibilities would be to bring them back, but to do it with some form of restriction or some form of warning." pic.twitter.com/VyIt9upS0B — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine immunity 'won't just disappear' with variants

    MHRA algorithms missed signals of blood clot link to AstraZeneca jab Only eight countries would make green list for safe travel Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral Air ducts swabbed to monitor Covid after snooker matches Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Imported coronavirus variants are unlikely to set lockdown easing back to "square one" because immunity from vaccines "won't just disappear", according to a key figure on the UK's immunisation committee. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said he expected a "gradual erosion" of vaccine protection as the virus evolved, but not enough to "scupper" the Prime Minister's road map, as one leading scientist had predicted. On Friday, Imperial College's Danny Altmann said "we should be terribly concerned" after 77 cases of a potentially vaccine-busting Covid-19 mutation first discovered in India were identified in Britain. "They (variants of concern) are things that can most scupper our escape plan at the moment and give us a third wave. They are a worry," Professor Altmann said. Prof Finn said he thought the immunology expert had been "a bit pessimistic" with his assessment. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

    The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta. Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said. Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

  • Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke with the Queen to Express Her Sympathies About Prince Philip

    Meghan is staying in California at the advice of her doctors.

  • New Polls Show Young Adults Are Less Likely To Get COVID Vaccine

    New polls state that “young adults” less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine A new poll states that younger Americans (i.e. Gen Z and young millennials) are far less likely to take the vaccine than Americans in any other age group, and yes, you’re as shocked as I am. A new Quinnipiac University poll finds []

  • Investigation continues into the suspicious disappearance of Virginia man missing for 10 years

    Robert Hourihan left his Virginia home on April 8, 2011 and was last seen later that morning at the EW Thomas Grocery. Weeks later, the car he had been driving was found abandoned in Maryland.

  • 3 killed as police crack down on hard-line group in Pakistan

    A crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesting supporters of a banned Islamist party left at least three people dead and 20 others injured Sunday, a police official and a party spokesman said. Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif said supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked police with a petrol bomb and took custody of five police officers, including Deputy Superintendent Umar Farooq Baluch.

  • Structural barriers create stark racial divide in Americans' health

    A person without stable housing doesn't have a place to keep insulin cold. A person without a car may not be able to get to the doctor until it's an emergency. A low-wage worker is less likely to have health insurance, and therefore more likely to skimp on care they might need.The big picture: The American health care system delivers far better results for white patients than it does for people of color, and those health disparities are in large part a reflection of broader social and economic inequality.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Structural barriers have created a stark racial divide in Americans' health, at every stage of life.A Native American child is twice as likely as a white child to die in infancy. Read more about systemic disparities in infant health. Lack of health care and healthy food make Black and Indigenous children in the nation’s most disadvantaged counties five times as likely to die as children in other areas of the country. Read more about child health. The share of uninsured Hispanic Americans is 2.5 times higher than the share of uninsured white Americans, and Black Americans' lifespans, on average, are six years shorter than white Americans. Read more about adult health. Some of America’s health inequity stems from problems discretely within the health care system: Hospitals that primarily serve communities of color, for example, tend to be poorer and often provide lower-quality care.But many of the differences spill into the health care system from the outside world: They're baked in before a patient ever sets foot inside a hospital or a doctor’s office. The coronavirus pandemic has provided a clear example of how quickly social economic disparities become health disparities, and how that profoundly unequal system just keeps perpetuating itself. Black, Hispanic and Native Americans suffered disproportionately in the pandemic’s early days because it attacked those with the weakest societal safety nets, including frontline workers, multigenerational households, inmates and homeless people.The virus isn't racist. But a broader economic system that consistently puts people of color into more vulnerable positions in society will also consistently put their health at risk.What’s next: This is a many-systems problem with no easy solution, but experts and policymakers are increasingly attuned to “social determinants of health" — factors like income, nutrition and housing that affect our health both directly and indirectly.How it works: Some of those effects are simple and straightforward: A person living in dirty housing is more likely to encounter lead, mold or other toxins. Other effects are more complex: A growing body of research has found a correlation between health outcomes and neighborhood amenities such as parks and mass transit. Having fewer abandoned buildings and more bike lanes helps reduce injuries; having more grocery stores can improve nutrition. The results seem clear: In Oregon, moving Medicaid recipients into stable, affordable housing led to a big increase in primary-care visits, a big drop in emergency room visits, and significant improvements in both access to care and the quality of that care.The bottom line: The health care system collects the effects of systemic racism in housing, transportation, employment and many other facets of American life. And because those systems are so deeply unequal, people of color experience worse health outcomes, on average, from childhood all the way through to old age.Join Axios' Mike Allen and Hope King on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET for a Hard Truths event on systemic racism in health care, featuring White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt, White House senior policy adviser Cameron Webb and California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris. Register here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Franklin Graham believes Jesus would take COVID vaccine. He’s still catching grief.

    ‘Satanic sellout,’ one angry follower posts.

  • U.S. regulator urges people with children to stop using Peloton treadmill after child death

    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Saturday urged people with kids and pets to "immediately" stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after a child died and dozens of others were injured. Driving the news: CPSC said in its "urgent warning" that it was aware of 39 incidents, including one death. The agency warned that the Peloton Tread+ machine "poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death." Peloton called the warning "inaccurate and misleading."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard," CPSC said in its warning. "In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," it added. If adults continue to use the treadmill, CPSC said they should do so in a locked room so children and pets cannot come near the machine. The treadmill should be turned off and unplugged when not in use. CPSC included a video showing a child being pulled under the machine. Peloton in a statement Saturday said "there is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed.""Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times," the company added.Owners should also remove the safety key when the machine is not in use. "While Peloton knows that the Tread+ is safe for the home when used in accordance with warnings and safety instructions, the company is committed to taking whatever steps are necessary and appropriate to further inform Members of potential risks and remind them of measures they need to take to safeguard themselves and others in their households. "The big picture: Peloton equipment has become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic. The Tread+ is priced at more than $4,000. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • CNN's Rene Marsh Shares Heartbreaking Message About Marking Her First Birthday After Son's Death

    "Instead today we pick out your gravesite," said CNN correspondent Rene Marsh, whose son Blake died of pediatric brain cancer on Thursday

  • 2021 NFL draft: Breaking down 4 Steelers 4-round mock drafts

    Which four picks would be best for the Steelers?

  • According to TikTok, These Are the Only Spring Trends That Matter

    They've gone viral.