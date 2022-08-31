PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® Announce PEOPLE’s “100 Companies That Care” for 2022

NEW YORK --News Direct-- Great Place to Work

Target Corporation Named No. 1

for Investing in Employees with Higher Wages and Wellness Benefits

PEOPLE Partners with Great Place To Work® to Identify Top U.S. Companies that Demonstrate a Commitment to Caring for Their People, Their Communities, and the World

PEOPLE reveals its sixth annual list of 100 Companies That Care®, spotlighting employers that have gone above and beyond to create positive workplaces for their staff and the community at large.

Target Corporation landed the No. 1 spot this year for its efforts to support employees with higher wages, robust well-being programs, and investment in local communities. To respond to the many challenges team members faced during the pandemic, Target invested $1 billion more in 2020 compared with the previous year through a series of initiatives that target employee safety, health, and wellness. Read more about Target and some of the other featured companies that made the list here and in the September 12, 2022 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, September 2.

PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place To Work® to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria, analyzing survey responses that represent the experience of more than six million employees. Companies That Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities, and the environment. Winning companies score highly on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their roles. Great Place To Work also assessed the level of generosity of each organization’s benefits and philanthropic and community support.

PEOPLE’s TOP 10 COMPANIES THAT CARE for 2022

Target Corporation Veterans United Home Loans PulteGroup, Inc. Wegmans Food Markets Rocket Companies Camden Property Trust Genentech Scripps Health Salesforce Bank of America

Multiple winners for the 2022 list are helping people find their footing amid the turmoil caused by multiple years of pandemic disruption. Veterans United Home Loans (No. 2) made it possible for employees to have a big impact in their communities by giving them $1,000 to “pay it forward” and gift someone in their community who needed the money—no strings attached. Others like PulteGroup, (No. 3) are adapting their business models to drive change. As a home builder, PulteGroup has committed that 1 percent of all homes developed annually will be designated as “affordable housing.”

Companies were also recognized for the ways they show care for employees. Hilton (No. 12) created a platform to offer support for employees that are caregivers, from parents of young children to employees supporting an elderly family member. Bitwise Industries (No. 38) moved its entire workforce to 60 percent of their full-time schedule while still receiving their full salary—offering the space and resources to prioritize mental health and care for themselves and their families.

“Changing the workplace changes lives," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies show the impact engaged business leaders can have on their communities. They invest in the well-being of their people where they live and are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Congratulations to the winners of PEOPLE’s Companies That Care List!”

To identify the 100 Companies That Care, PEOPLE teamed up with Great Place To Work to produce the ranking using the firm’s extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Read the full methodology here. Employers that would like to be considered for next year’s list may apply at greatplacetowork.com/companies-that-care.

About PEOPLE

Dotdash Meredith’s PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture close to 50 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, podcasts, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE’s editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category.

About GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every company become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Their platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

