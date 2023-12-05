People griped about Matthews’ Fourth of July fireworks. Costlier drones may be the answer

Sparks are flying in Matthews, where a proposal is before town leaders to ditch the traditional Fourth of July fireworks in favor of a light display from drones.

Two drone show providers are front-runners as the town explores alternatives to its traditional annual Fourth of July fireworks display, Lee Anne Moore, special events coordinator for the town’s parks and recreation department said in a letter to the mayor and board of commissioners. The plan was presented during the board’s Nov. 27 meeting.

Town staff is requesting $37,000 from Tourism Fund Balance for the Independence Day drone show. The town’s traditional fireworks display budget is $23,000. A drone show costs up to $60,000, according to the letter.

An example of a 100-drone patriotic show was presented to commissioners. The display by Sky Elements, based in Fort Worth, Texas, included a 300-foot tall statue of liberty, fireworks and an eagle.

Why use drones over fireworks?

After the Fourth of July fireworks show, nearby residents aired concerns about debris in private property and other environmental issues, Moore said in the letter. Town staff “began to explore less-intrusive, more environmentally responsible options available in lieu of traditional fireworks.”

Drone show benefits include no smoke or fallout debris, Moore said. They also have little to no noise, benefiting people with post-traumatic stress disorder and sensitivity to loud sounds, according to the letter.

Drones also could benefit pets that are afraid of loud noises from all the fireworks.

What a drone show would look like

The proposed drone show in Matthews would last about 15 minutes and include 150 to 200 drones. It could also include a concert to coincide with the show.

Costs for a drone show are about $50,000 to $60,000, compared to $23,000 for a traditional fireworks display.

The drones could be launched from First Baptist Matthews church parking lot, Corey King, parks and recreation director, told commissioners last week.

The additional funding approval would be needed over the next 30 days to secure a drone show because bookings fill up quickly, Moore said in the memo.

What’s next for Matthews?

Reaction was mixed among commissioners and the mayor to the proposed Independence Day drone show.

Mayor John Higdon, Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool and Commissioner Mark Tofano all said residents would be disappointed “to see pixels in the sky.”

However, commissioner Renee Garner and Larry Whitley favored a drone show over fireworks because of the impacts on pets, people with PTSD and the environment, including fire hazards.

Commissioners also talked about possibly moving the fireworks to Matthews Sportsplex instead of Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association fields to move away from neighborhoods.

No action was taken last week. Town spokeswoman Maureen Keith told The Charlotte Observer on Monday that the staff is gathering information to address board questions.

The Fourth of July display could be considered at its next regular meeting Dec. 11, according to the Nov. 27 meeting minutes.