People Who Had Run-Ins With Murderers And Are Lucky To Be Alive Right Now
From mind-blowing celebrity encounters to near-death experiences, these stories, like, genuinely have it all.
From mind-blowing celebrity encounters to near-death experiences, these stories, like, genuinely have it all.
Is a celebrity crush harmful or harmless? An expert weighs in. The post Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’ appeared first on In The Know.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., behind illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and stroke.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is close to from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. "We're testing it and we are, from what we've heard from [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration], just days away from the last regulatory approval, which would let us start production and almost immediately start putting these vehicles on the road," Vogt said at a Goldman Sachs event. NHTSA told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision.
Let these genius machines rid your home of allergens, pollutants and pathogens. Just breathe!
A week after Instagram Threads announced it had begun testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand, the feature is today expanding to "most" English and Spanish-speaking countries, according to a post on Threads by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
A sweet treat for your feet! Comfy clogs are this season’s ‘It’ shoe.
The Nissan Murano looks to get another generation even in the face of declining sales.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
Apple just announced that nearly every iOS app will automatically publish the Vision Pro store by default, which the company says will give early adopters access to “hundreds of thousands of iPad and iPhone apps.” This will be in addition to whatever actual Vision Pro apps launch on the official store.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Guests always seem to comment on it.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
Three pretty colors of the nonstick Always Pan — a kitchen essential! — are marked down to $112 (was $150).
Warning: Sale prices might convince you to run a marathon.
Over 2,300 shoppers love this L'Oreal serum, too.
It only costs about $40 to make your shower feel like one of those at fancy hotel. The post This affordable bathroom hack will make your home look more expensive, according to TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
Automotive data website ISeeCars analyzed used car pricing of 6.5 million vehicles to determine the most and least expensive cities for buying a used car.