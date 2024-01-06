People Hang Laundry While Sheltering on Damaged School Grounds

People in the northern Gaza Strip returned to a school-turned-shelter in Beit Lahia on Friday, January 5, despite extensive damage following a strike in early December.

Video by Gaza-based journalist Nedal Ahmed shows extensive damage on the grounds of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Elementary School. Amid images of burned-out vehicles and other rubble, people can be seen attending domestic duties such as hanging laundry on the railings of the building.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said last month that one of its schools was struck on December 4. Local reports said Israeli forces hit the building.

The school has been supported by UNRWA since 2010. Credit: Nedal Ahmed via Storyful