'Some people are happy' Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police, lawyer says amid threats to the family

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
Daunte Wright mother girlfriend hug press conference Minneapolis
A family member hugs Daunte Wright's mother (left) and girlfriend (right) at a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 13, 2021. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

  • Daunte Wright's family attorney said they have received threats, according to CNN.

  • "There are concerns as far as safety for the family that we're addressing," Thomas Bowers, Chyna Whitaker's attorney, said at a press conference.

  • Wright was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The attorney for Daunte Wright's family said that he has been getting "racist" calls and emails from strangers, according to CNN.

At a press conference on Friday, attorney Thomas Bowers, who represents Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright Jr, added that "there are concerns as far as safety for the family that we're addressing."

"There have been some threats to the family, which is disturbing," Bowers said at the press conference.

Wright was fatally shot in Brooklyn Center by a police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month. Body camera shows Wright trying to get back into his car when the officer, later identified as Kimberly Potter, opened fire on the 20-year-old. Officials said Potter, who was charged for Wright's death, intended to use a taser but instead fired her gun.

"Some people are happy that she killed Daunte," Bowers said at the press conference. "So I always get a bunch of calls and emails that are pretty racist. And it's a sad thing to see that."

"It's time to send the officer that killed him to jail and let justice be done," Bowers added.

On Thursday, people gathered for Wright's funeral at Shiloh Temple International, a church in Minneapolis, as Insider previously reported.

"I never imagined I'd be standing here - the roles should be completely reversed," Katie Wright said at the funeral. "My son should be burying me."

