‘Our people need housing’: Controversy over vacant Harlem building continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The building at 2101 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard is the heart of a fight for the future of the community.

The city is moving forward with plans to transform the 5-story structure, which has been vacant for years, into transitional housing for families, despite complaints from residents, who believe the area is already oversaturated with shelters.

They are calling for permanent housing to help tackle the local homeless crisis.

“Our people need housing,” said Ruth Mcdaniels. Members of the community say they were not notified the vacant building would be repurposed.

“We are tired of having press conferences and rallies in order for people to come and basically tell us what is going on,” said Shawna Harmon Goff, a community leader.

Mayor Eric Adams has visited the site twice in recent days, following the outcry.

Members of the community were even able to tour some of the 35 units. However, they say they were blind-sighted when they were contacted by Trevor Whittingham, who says he is the building’s original owner.

He is now suing in federal court to keep ownership, which he claims was illegally seized after several false mechanical liens were placed on the property.

“I put $8,130, 000 of my own money in this building. Wouldn’t you be scared… they had a secret sale of the building for the referee deed. The building is worth $50 million. $400,000 for a $50 million building. How could that be? They were the only ones at the auction,” said Whittingham.

Whittingham, a local business owner who migrated here from Jamaica, says he bought the land back in 1994, after years of working, saving, and securing a bank loan. He planned to use it for condominium apartments. As he waits for a judge’s decision, people here have questions of their own.

“How is all this able to happen, all this transaction, beds and tables moving in there, when this building is actually in litigation federal court,” Tiffany Fulton, a rally organizer.

We reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

