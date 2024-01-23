'These are people': Human Rights Commission seeks creation of volunteer program for homeless

WORCESTER — The city Human Rights Commission wants the city manager to establish a volunteer program for the public and the homeless, with the goal of a broader public understanding of the underlying causes of homelessness and addiction.

“We need to remind the community that these are people,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Matilde Castiel, who met with the commission.

The commission voted unanimously to request City Manager Eric D. Batista create the program.

Activists and homeless people argue with police and shelter management outside Worcester's new emergency winter shelter earlier this month.

Following the demonstration at the Main Street shelter earlier this month, which led to three arrests and the clearing of an encampment, commissioners took the opportunity to discuss with Castiel topics including supportive housing units, health care and police treatment of those who live in encampments.

The discussion repeatedly circled back to public's perception of those suffering from homelessness and addiction.

'We need the community onboard'

Castiel said that public backlash from residents against shelters or resource centers in their neighborhoods often hinders progress or can stop a project altogether. “We need the community onboard,” she said.

The proposed program would “connect residents to these volunteer opportunities to humanize these issues,” said commission member Guillermo Creamer, who initially made the request.

A program coordinator position was also requested, potentially part-time and funded by the city.

RMV protest

The confrontation between officers of the Police Department and demonstrators at the shelter at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles was a major topic in relation to police conduct.

Chairperson Ellen Shemitz said there were continuing reports of the city forcibly clearing homeless encampments without proper notice.

“These removals can lead not only to loss of community but of the few possessions the unhoused have,” she said and asked about the possibility of a system for reuniting people with their property.

Castiel responded that her department's policy is to avoid evicting homeless from camps unless they are located on private or state property, and even then trying to give as many warnings as possible. She said that she doesn’t know of any forcible removals outside of those two categories, and while some incidents may have occurred, it is not standard procedure.

“I don’t think anyone wants to remove an encampment,” she said. “Sometimes things are out of our control.”

Events such as the RMV protest can distort perception of what happens and how often, she commented, giving the false impression that such removals happen with greater frequency.

The encampment in that case had been located in the old registry parking lot, which was private property owned by the Southern Massachusetts Opportunity Council.

Responding to allegations that a transgender woman had been turned away from the shelter during that same incident, Castiel said she personally had never heard of transgender individuals being barred but could not speak to the specific incident.

“When I worked at the shelter during COVID, there was never an issue with trans individuals,” she said. All shelters are supposed to have a non-discrimination policy. “We’ve all run across some staff who have said something inappropriate that they shouldn’t have said and we need to know about that. We just don’t know the circumstances.”

Overcoming community resistance

While housing is key to social determinants of health, opening the door to health care treatment, employment and others, the type of shelter and housing needs to be considered, said Castiel. She asserted that congregant shelters need to be phased out, as they could come with major health risks as proven during COVID, in favor of more personal-style supportive housing.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services Dr. Mattie Castiel speaks during the Annual International Overdose Awareness Day Vigil & Walk Aug. 31, 2023, in Worcester.

The issue is the logistics. “You cannot just buy a building and use it as an apartment — there are lots of code issues that have to be met,” said Castiel.

Community backlash also plays a large role.

“I don’t believe there is one person in the city who doesn’t believe housing is the answer,” she said, but the issue is the stigma associated with homelessness, addiction and mental health.

“One of the hardest things for me is the whole idea of people not wanting (homeless people) in their backyard and that’s what makes everything we do incredibly difficult, whether that’s putting up a shelter or housing,” she said. “And so the stigma continues and the stigma rises.”

The suggested volunteer program could go a long way towards countering that, she said she believes.

“It can help to understand what’s happening with people, whether they’re suffering from substance abuse, whether it’s mental health issues, whether it’s because they’re out of luck," said Castiel. "They have stories to tell you and we shouldn't shun them away.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Human Rights Commission seeks creation of volunteer homeless program