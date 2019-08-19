People in Iceland held a funeral and erected a plaque for a glacier lost to climate change

Amy McCaig/Rice University





Where a glacier once covered nearly 6 square miles of land in Iceland, there is now only a commemorative plaque beside a small patch of snow.

The glacier, once known as Okjökull ("jökull" means glacier in Icelandic) lost its status as a glacier in 2014, since it had shrunk below one square mile and was barely 50 feet deep, according to The Guardian. Rising temperatures due to climate change caused the glacier to melt.

Now it is known simply as "Ok."

This combination of Sept. 14, 1986, left, and Aug. 1, 2019 photos provided by NASA shows the shrinking of the Okjokull glacier on the Ok volcano in west-central Iceland. A geological map from 1901 estimated Okjökull spanned an area of about 38 square kilometers (15 square miles). In 1978, aerial photography showed the glacier was 3 square kilometers. in 2019, less than 1 square kilometer remains. (NASA via AP) More

Associated Press

On Sunday, dozens of people hiked to the top of the rocky volcano where Okjökull once stood. (Glaciologists have dubbed the remaining portion "dead ice," since glacial flow has ceased.) They carried a plaque with them to memorialize the glacier.

"This will be the first monument to a glacier lost to climate change anywhere in the world," Cymene Howe, an anthropologist at Rice University who directed a documentary about the glacier, called "Not Ok," said in a July press release. "By marking Ok's passing, we hope to draw attention to what is being lost as Earth's glaciers expire."

People walk towards Okjokull glacier in Iceland for a ceremony on August 18, 2019. Okjokull glacier, which will be the first of the countryÕs hundreds of glaciers to be lost due to climate change, will be remembered with a memorial plaque. REUTERS/Geirix More

Reuters

The crowd at the glacier's funeral heard a poem about it, as well as speeches from the plaque's author, Andri Snær Magnason, and geologist Oddur Sigurðsson (who first declared Ok's new status).

Then a group of children installed the new monument.

Here's what the plaque, titled "A letter to the future," says:

iceland glacier plaque More