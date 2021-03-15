People with immune issues – at 'high risk' for COVID-19 – remain hesitant about vaccination. Here's what experts say.

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·10 min read

Joanne Troutman always knew she was going to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She's a strong supporter of vaccines and runs a local United Way in rural Pennsylvania that offers services to people who are in need.

But still, she admits to some apprehension about what would happen after the needle plunged into her shoulder.

Troutman has struggled with autoimmune disease for years. Would the immune trigger her disease into overdrive again?

Like many people who are immunocompromised, Troutman is thrilled to have a shot to protect against the virus, and an end to the infection fear that has been so paralyzing over the last year.

None of the large-scale vaccine trials included people who are immunocompromised, though every indication is that vaccines are safe in this group. Organizations representing experts in cancer, organ transplantation and autoimmune diseases all support vaccination for their patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that there are still some open questions about vaccines and the immunocompromised.

It's remains unclear, he said at a news conference, whether people who are immunocompromised make a comparable immune response to those without these conditions, whether the protection from vaccines will last as long in them, and whether they will be able to transmit the disease after vaccination.

There's no question people who are immunocompromised are at higher risk for bad outcomes if they do get COVID-19, he said.

People with compromised immune systems are also more likely to spread the virus to others, several experts said, and may be more likely to foster the variants that threaten to make the disease more dangerous and vaccines less effective.

That's why it's particularly important for the immunocompromised to get vaccinated.

"We have an amazing opportunity to prevent people from getting ill," said Dr. Lew Teperman, director of transplantation at Northwell Health, a large care provider in New York.

What does victory against the COVID-19 pandemic look like? USA TODAY's vaccine panel weighs in

But still, some people who are immunocompromised are hesitant, mostly out of fear of flare-ups and lack of long-term data.

In a recent survey by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, of 6,516 patients and survivors who participated, just 70% said they were "likely" or "very likely" to be vaccinated – no more than the general population, although people with blood cancer are three times more likely to die from COVID-19.

"These are people at high risk of contracting this illness, but more importantly, if they become sick, the downside consequences of morbidity and mortality are just so enormous," said Reni Conti, who helped conduct the research at Boston University.

Some hesitancy in this group is natural, said Dr. David Pugliese, division chief of rheumatology at Geisinger Health System in Pennsylvania.

"If I was in their shoes, if I was on immunosuppressing medications and had an autoimmune disease, I would want to talk to someone about it before I rushed over and got a shot."

For Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, it was never a question of whether she'd get vaccinated. In addition to her work, she's a primary caregiver for her father, who was diagnosed with lung and jaw cancer last year. Her mother-in-law is battling colon cancer.

Her own health issues – fibromyalgia, small-fiber neuropathy, an autoimmune disorder – might make her more vulnerable to a bad case of COVID-19.

And since her mother is a COVID-19 nurse, Troutman heard horror stories over the last year about how bad the disease could be.

"If there's any way I could prevent having my family have to go through that, of course I'm going to do that," Troutman said. "I decided if it ended up making my neuropathy a little worse, at least I won't die of COVID and can be around the people I love."

After the first shot, her neuropathic itch did flare up for about two weeks, feeling like a bad case of shingles. With the second shot, "right at the 23-hour mark, I felt like garbage," Troutman said.

But two hours later, her symptoms vanished.

Everyone in her online support group for people with autoimmune issues has also gotten vaccinated, she said. "I'm definitely feeling it was the right decision."

Cancer patients are 'very good candidates' for COVID vaccines

At the American Cancer Society, there are far more cancer patients and survivors clamoring for a vaccine than worrying about its risks, said Laura Makaroff, the society's senior vice president for prevention and early detection.

Some states are prioritizing cancer patients and survivors while others are not, she said, and most states are struggling to distribute vaccine equitably across populations.

It's not clear whether cancer survivors are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 infections, she said. "It really depends on the survivor journey," and is very patient-specific, Makaroff said.

April Israel, RN, administers a shot to Don Robinson, 105, as he receives his second round of vaccinations for COVID-19 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 12. Robinson was 3 years old when the Spanish Flu killed 675,000 people in the United States. Robinson hopes to visit with family in Boise, San Jose and Florida he hasn&#39;t seen since this pandemic started.
April Israel, RN, administers a shot to Don Robinson, 105, as he receives his second round of vaccinations for COVID-19 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 12. Robinson was 3 years old when the Spanish Flu killed 675,000 people in the United States. Robinson hopes to visit with family in Boise, San Jose and Florida he hasn't seen since this pandemic started.

But active cancer patients are definitely at higher risk for complications, Makaroff said, "which makes them very good candidates for the vaccine." She reiterated the importance of providing vaccines to caregivers, as well.

The bigger worry for blood cancer patients is that they might not get great protection from the vaccine, said Dr. Gwen Nichols, chief medical officer of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. There are studies ongoing in the United Kingdom to examine the response blood cancer patients make to the vaccine, she said.

'We don't one more person to die': What science has learned works and what doesn’t in COVID-19 treatments

People caring for immune-impaired loved ones should get vaccinated, too, she said, to provide added protection.

Confidence in vaccines will likely increase as more people with blood cancer hear about their peers being safely and effectively vaccinated, Nichols said.

"If enough people talk to each other and we are all saying the same thing, it gives much more confidence than just the CDC or just a researcher from Harvard or just your doctor," she said.

COVID-19 vaccination outweighs risk for transplant patients

The initial fear among transplant recipients was that a shot might cause their immune system to reject their organ – but that hasn't happened, Teperman said. "Unequivocally, that has not been the case."

Up to 20% of organ recipients will die if they require hospitalization for COVID-19. The death rate climbs to 80-90% among those who end up in intensive care, he said.

"When they do get sick, they really get ill and the mortality can be significant, especially in renal transplant patients," Teperman said.

The virus is likely to replicate more inside a transplant patient who takes immunosuppressive medication than in a healthy person whose immune system can quickly rein in the virus.

This provides more chances for the virus to develop mutations, Teperman said, and makes transplant recipients likely to shed more virus and for a longer time, potentially infecting more people than is typical, he said.

With the outbreak of the first SARS in 2003, a liver transplant recipient developed the disease and exposed more than 60 others. Later analysis showed that another infected transplant patient had 1,000-fold more virus in their tissue than others who had been infected.

"We definitely can say from SARS1 that super-spreader events can occur and people will have a higher viral burden if they are immunosuppressed," said Dr. Deepali Kumar, a transplant infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto and secretary of the American Society of Transplantation.

A lung transplant recipient in Michigan contracted COVID-19 from her donor last fall and died. The donor had been tested for COVID-19 before the transplant, but the lungs themselves had not and, apparently, the virus was still present, though no longer in their nasal passages.

Living donors should be vaccinated against COVID-19 to make sure they do not pass on the disease to their recipient, Teperman said. "It would be much better if everyone could be vaccinated. I believe we could increase living donation."

People waiting for a transplant should also be vaccinated, he said, though those who have received a new organ within the last month should delay vaccination until they are switched to a lower dose of immunosuppressant medication to ensure the vaccine will protect them.

Kumar agreed the benefit of vaccination vastly outweighs the risk for transplant patients.

"The balance really tips toward benefit of the vaccine," she said.

She hopes drug companies will include transplant recipients in forthcoming trials of immunocompromised people. It's understandable, she said, that transplant recipients weren't included in the first large-scale trials, but "now is the right time to be doing those studies."

People with autoimmune diseases at risk of 'bad outcomes' from COVID

Pugliese, of Geisinger, said there's no question that people with rheumatoid arthritis should be getting vaccinated. "The nature of being immune compromised puts them at greater risk for not only contracting but for bad outcomes with coronavirus," he said. "We're pretty universally recommending it."

The American College of Rheumatology recommends vaccination as does the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Someone who is in good control with their immune suppression might be able to take a short break from that suppression to optimize their response to the vaccine, Pugliese said.

"If they are in somewhat tenuous control and maybe not in a great position from their autoimmune disease to be stopping treatment, we recommend vaccination be given even with immune suppression on board," he said.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution by state: How many people have been vaccinated in the US?

It is possible that vaccination could trigger a flare-up of autoimmune disease, Pugliese said, but among the patients he sees, "I've only had minor flare-ups. Nothing really major or traumatic coming from getting the vaccine."

The main concern Pugliese has about vaccinating people with autoimmune disease is that they won't get the same 95% protection seen with healthy people.

"We worry that maybe they don't get the full benefit," he said, "but we still expect they're getting benefit."

Because they may get less protection from a vaccine than a healthy person, people who are immune compromised should be particularly cautious around others who are not careful about masking, handwashing and social distancing, Pugliese said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: People with HIV should do 'quite well' with vaccines

A small number of people with stable HIV have been included in some of the trials, Fauci noted. People with HIV should receive the COVID-19 vaccine because the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks, according to the department of Health and Human Services.

"And remember," Fauci added, "although people with HIV – persons living with HIV are often considered to be immunocompromised, many of them, in fact, who have normal CD4 counts, who have their viral load suppressed by combination antiretroviral therapy, have relatively intact immune response. So we would expect that they would do quite well."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 vaccines pose questions for people with immune issues

Recommended Stories

  • Covid vaccine hesitancy delays House reopening as 25% of representatives are yet to take jabs

    Vaccine has been made available to all members of Congress for continuity of government operations

  • Editorial: Could COVID-19 vaccines be mandated? Federal law needs clarification

    Usually, vaccination can be mandated by schools, employers and the like. But the three COVID-19 vaccines fall under a different category with muddled rules.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Fact check: CDC study links mask mandates to slowing COVID-19 infections and deaths

    A widely shared post from One America News Network claims that a CDC study found "masks have negligible impact on coronavirus numbers." This is false.

  • Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border Open

    Guillermo Arias/AFP via GettyCIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—As the Biden administration requests urgent help from volunteers to attend the soaring number of migrants crossing from Mexico each day, smugglers in Central America are setting up fraudulent “travel agencies,” offering desperate migrants everything from “documents to freely transit through Mexico” to “safe places to stay” while waiting to get into the U.S.“Starting tomorrow the 19th all people deported to Mexico to wait for their immigration cases will be able to enter the U.S.,” reads a February advertisement on “Viajes Exprés,” a self-described travel agency for Central Americans looking to enter the U.S.“Choose well who you are traveling with, there are many cheap offers out there but it ends up being more expensive. Ask for references, we have several WhatsApp groups so you can ask for references,” reads another ad.Smugglers are taking advantage of Biden administration efforts to end Donald Trump’s controversial “Remain in Mexico” or “MPP” program, under which asylum-seekers in the U.S. are sent to Mexican cities to await asylum hearings in American immigration courts. The administration has announced plans to gradually process stranded asylum-seekers with active MPP cases at U.S. ports of entry.Mexican People Smugglers Celebrate the End of Trump and Say Biden Immigrant Surge Is Already UnderwayBut news of this policy reversal has prompted smugglers to peddle targeted misinformation about who is eligible for processing, including the promotion of fraudulent, all-inclusive immigration bundles to desperate asylum-seekers looking to gain entry into the U.S., fueling an unprecedented surge at the border.“I left Guatemala two months ago,” José Luis, a 42-year-old migrant detained by the Mexican military at the border city of Juarez, told The Daily Beast. “The ‘guide’ told me [U.S. authorities] were taking in everybody but I was detained by the soldiers even before making it.”Although the Mexican National Guard has been deployed at Mexico’s northern border since 2020, they don’t have the jurisdiction to detain migrants, according to a National Guard Commander interviewed at the border. But The Daily Beast was able to confirm the detention of at least 25 migrants in the lapse of an hour, including José Luis.José Luis had contacted an “agency” after seeing an advertisement similar to the Viajes Exprés one in early January. He told The Daily Beast he paid around $10,000 to travel by car from Guatemala City to Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, Mexico, and then to Ciudad Juarez by plane.“I had no problem during the trip, but they also told me I was not going to have any issue getting across. And now look at me,” he said, before the Mexican army turned him over to authorities at the Mexican Immigration Institute.The travel agency provided a Regional Visitor Card (TVR), which allows people from Central America to travel freely as tourists within Mexican cities. But, according to José Luis, they didn’t tell him that a TVR would only allow him to travel freely in Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo—not to northern cities like Ciudad Juarez.José Luis will face deportation to Guatemala by the Mexican authorities soon, but others traveling with these fraudulent “agencies” or “guides” faced even bleaker fates. On Jan. 23, Mexican authorities found 19 bodies, shot and incinerated in a burned-out pickup truck in Santa Anita, Tamaulipas.A friend of one of the victims who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast that the group had also traveled with a “guide” from one such “travel agency."“One of the guides taking them had a travel business. He and his family rented a van and made trips to the border regularly with people from Guatemala,” said the man.A representative from Viajes Exprés, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, was familiar with that agency and confirmed the man’s version of events.“They got into problems because all of the guides traveling with migrants to the border, we all have to pay a [bribe] to avoid getting killed by Mexican cartels, and the guides taking the group of 19 migrants didn’t pay,” he said.“This is how we work. We [bribe them], and when we get stopped at a [cartel] checkpoint we say, for example, ‘Pescado 10’—a code and how many people we are bringing with us—and they’ll know we already paid,” he said. “But if you don’t pay and want to save a few pesos, those are the consequences.” Bridge at Ciudad Juarez with MPP advertisement. Luis Chaparro The Biden administration has sent messages to migrants looking to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border asking them “not to come now.”“We are not saying don’t come,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a recent press conference. “We are saying don’t come now, because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process for them as quickly as possible.”The man speaking for Viajes Exprés said that they were primarily “helping people to get to the border” in the first 15 days of February. Since then, he said, they’ve become aware that the U.S. is not taking in “any more people.”“No one is now getting new asylum-seekers. It only lasted for 15 days and the people who made it, congratulations. But it’s over now.”Despite that realization, the man admitted that his group was still “guiding” migrants who want to take their chances at the U.S.-Mexico border.“If they want to travel safely and with us, of course we will take them, that’s their choice. We are only trying to help them understand they will not get asylum at this moment,” he said.But some others, especially in Central America, are still telling migrants that, under the new administration, this is the right time to be at the border.“Travel agencies” servicing U.S.-bound migrants are popping up across Facebook. Pages like “Cruze seguro México a Estados unidos” (Safe crossings from Mexico to the United States), “Coyotes Unidos” (United Smugglers), and “Viajes a Estados Unidos” (Travel to the U.S.) are riddled with postings assuring prospective asylum-seekers that they are the “best and safest” option to get across.Their prices range from $5,000 to $8,000, promising everything from “assured travel from Reynosa to Houston” to money-back guarantees if they don’t make it across.”Pastor Juan Fierro, director of the ‘El Buen Samaritano’ shelter for migrants in Ciudad Juarez said he is worried that this border crisis could be worse than the one in 2018. “This time is different, there is a lot of misinformation, the smugglers in Central America just want to make money and they are lying to the poor people,” he said.Fierro currently hosts more than 100 migrants at his shelter, and believes that number will double come summertime. Many of them are enrolled in the MPP program, waiting to get called to be taken into the United States.“The ending of the MPP has been a bit of a relief. They have started taking them inside [the U.S.] in groups of 20 to 30 people two times a day. Today, 43 MPP’s from my shelter left for the U.S. and I still have another 30 or 40 like them,” said Fierro.“But this is just the beginning. [Other migrants] are arriving in large groups, thinking they are letting everybody in,” he said. “We are worried, for sure.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

    When Ann Camden learned last month that her 17-year-old daughter got exposed to the coronavirus at school and was being sent home, she packed her belongings, jumped in the car and made the two-hour drive to the coast to stay with her recently vaccinated parents. Across the United States, millions of medically vulnerable people who initially were cited as a top vaccination priority group got slowly bumped down the list as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its guidelines to favor the elderly, regardless of their physical condition, and workers in a wide range of job sectors. A report she wrote for the foundation last month listed Pennsylvania as the lone state making vaccines available to the medically vulnerable during its first phase of distribution.

  • Powerful winter storm sweeps western US with millions under weather warnings

    ‘This is a very wet system. We could experience some tree damage and power outages so people need to be prepared’

  • Boris Johnson to 'level up' rural bus services with £2.5 billion National Bus Strategy

    Loss-making rural bus services are set to be saved from the axe as part of a £2.5 billion investment in the country’s bus services, The Telegraph can disclose. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will unveil the plans in a new National Bus Strategy on a visit to the east Midlands on Monday. Much of the cash will be channelled into areas in northern England as part of Mr Johnson’s commitment to his “levelling up” agenda, and will be seen as an encroachment on an issue that has predominantly been championed by Labour. Mr Johnson will announce a future ban on diesel buses and funding for councils to build new bus lanes and reconfigure road layouts to prioritise them, according to industry sources. Mr Johnson wants the strategy to combat fears that his climate change commitments are under threat from a post-pandemic car-led recovery. The move is likely to face a backlash from motorists in cars, however, who face longer queues and detours. A Savanta/ComRes poll last week gave the Tories a six-point lead over Labour, with 42 per cent of the vote against Labour's 36 per cent. When he was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly highlighted expensive fares and cancelled services to appeal to the party’s heartlands. Rural areas are poised to receive a boost with Mr Johnson announcing a consultation on allocating more money for services in the countryside. In a move that will be popular in so-called “red wall constituencies” and those living in rural areas without access to a car, the Government will invite views on how to change the Bus Services Operators Grant, a subsidy to bus operators for running would otherwise be loss-making services. The PM is expected to set out plans for one major city to convert its entire bus fleet to run on electricity. Mr Johnson is understood to want other cities around the country to convert their fleets to run on electricity. A Number 10 source said: “The PM did a huge amount of investment when he was Mayor of London. He wants to extend that essential transport links to other parts of the country. It is levelling up on buses.” The number of bus journeys across the UK has nearly halved since 1970 - from 8.6 billion to 4.5 billion in the year to March 2020, according to the Department for Transport. An increase in bus journeys over the same period disguises a sharply decline outside the capital. Last year more than half, some 51pc, of all the bus journeys in England took place in the capital. The coronavirus pandemic thwarted Government plans to increase the use of public transport as a means of meeting its 2050 net zero carbon pledge. Official figures reveal that transport accounts for 34pc of the UK's carbon dioxide emissions. The "large majority" comes from road transport such as cars, the Government said last year. Figures released last October, following a summer when restrictions were eased, revealed bus use outside of London had recovered to just 45pc of pre-pandemic levels, compared with car use, which was at 83pc. Meanwhile, research released last month revealed one in seven rail commuters will stick to the car post-pandemic. Both bus and rail operators remain incensed behind closed doors at Mr Johnson’s reticence to state that public transport is safe to use. Bosses believe that Government advice from a year ago to stay off public transport continues to resonant with the public. The National Bus Strategy will also set out a blueprint for bus travel as the country emerges from the pandemic. This could include giving regional city mayors the power to impose London-style bus networks. Operators fear this could lead to tighter regulation and lower profits.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Relax at home with products that add comfort to your everyday life

    DIY expert Chip Wade shares the latest innovations for home comfort.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.

  • I want to build muscle and tone up without gaining belly fat, how should I eat and exercise?

    Building muscle while minimizing fat gain is possible, but you'll need to nail certain key factors and be patient.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Taylor Swift shows love for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Grammys speech

    She writes popular songs, not to mention clever acceptance speeches.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • 'Clear and present danger': Republicans fret about Greitens' comeback

    People who have talked to the disgraced former Missouri governor have come away from the conversations convinced he's running for the state's newly open Senate seat.

  • Grammys 2021: Burna Boy and Wizkid win at music awards

    Burna Boy wins Best Global Music Album, while his fellow Afrobeats star wins Best Music Video.

  • Taylor Swift wore a semi-sheer minidress covered in flowers for the Grammys red carpet

    Taylor Swift's floral dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the look with strappy sandals and rosy makeup.