People impacted by gun violence, prevention advocates hold event on National Wear Orange Day

On the North Side Friday evening, people directly impacted by gun violence and violence prevention advocates took turns sharing their stories and their visions for a safer future in front of more than 100 attendees.

“For everyone out here that lost a loved one due to gun violence, this fight is for you,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The event, part of National Wear Orange Day, was organized by groups like CeaseFirePA and Moms Demand Action.

It came as the first week of the Squirrel Hill Synagogue shooting trial came to a close.

Survivor, Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, who testified in that trial this week told the crowd it’s more than mass shootings that concern him.

“Children are getting ahold of guns and shooting one another. Every day you hear about one 16-year-old, or one 18-year-old, or 20-year-old,” said Perlman.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis agrees it’s important to steer kids and their families away from potentially harmful situations by investing in their futures.

“Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in America,” Davis said. “We have to get ahold of passing commonsense gun reform legislation in Harrisburg and we have to attack the root causes of gun violence like poverty, like unemployment, like access to education and workforce development training.”

Two pieces of gun safety legislation moving through the state legislature encourage expanded background checks and red flag laws.

“It is extremely significant that we were able to pass these two pieces of legislation through the State House, with bipartisan support. We know that gun safety, gun violence prevention has broad bipartisan support among everyday Pennsylvanians, and now we’re actually seeing that reflected in Harrisburg,” Fleitman said.

Davis also told the crowd he and Governor Shapiro spoke before the State Senate Friday, urging lawmakers to pass those bills as well.

