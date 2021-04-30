People in India are being cremated in parking lots, with so much demand that families have to take tickets and wait

Bill Bostock
·3 min read
new delhi crematorium india covid-19
COVID-19 victims being cremated at Seemapuri crematorium in New Delhi, India. Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

  • India is breaking records for daily new COVID-19 cases, and death tolls are higher than ever.

  • Crematoriums are expanding into parks and parking lots to keep up with the abundance of dead bodies.

  • The government has been blamed for easing restrictions prematurely and covering up cases.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Victims of India's devastating COVID-19 surge are being cremated in parking lots, with one crematorium so overwhelmed that it has launched a ticketing system.

In the past fortnight, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in India has broken global records, with the country recording thousands of new deaths every day.

Staff at the Seemapuri crematorium in New Delhi recently erected several extra burning platforms in their parking lot to keep up with the staggering demand, CNN reported.

Cremation is the standard death rite in Hinduism, India's dominant religion, and crematoriums are under intense pressure.

"Before the pandemic, we used to cremate eight to 10 people [a day]," Jitender Singh Shunty, the head of the Seemapuri crematorium, told CNN. "Now, we are cremating 100 to 120 a day."

The crematorium is so busy that families arriving with their dead relatives are now being made to take a ticket and join a queue to wait their turn, CNN reported.

In the city of Gurgaon, in the northern Haryana state, staff at the Madanpuri crematorium also transformed a parking lot into a temporary cremation site on Monday, The Times of India reported.

"We have space to cremate only 30 bodies at any given time," a caretaker at the crematorium told the newspaper. "We have been forced to set up 10 platforms in the parking area."

At a large crematorium in the western Gujarat state, several metal parts reportedly began to to melt because they had been running for so long.

In an attempt to help overflowing crematoriums, authorities in New Delhi are also building makeshift cremation sites in the city's public parks.

The Sarai Kale Khan crematorium has set up 20 new funeral pyres, The Hindu reported, adding as many as 50 were being erected in local parks.

India coronavirus
A drone photo shows a mass cremation of victims who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, on April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Some 3,500 people died from COVID-19 on Thursday alone, according to The Times of India, with nearly 400 of those in New Delhi, a record for the city. Some 370,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 that day, the newspaper reported.

India's new surge has been attributed to a premature easing of restrictions and rapidly spreading new variants, according to experts, who said a slow vaccine rollout and an underprepared healthcare system are making matters worse.

The government has been accused of trying to cover up the true extent of the outbreak, as CNN reported, but the head of the ruling party said Friday that it would take full responsibility.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • India Covid: Delhi running out of space for cremations

    Police in India's capital ask for more cremation sites as a deadly second wave sweeps the country.

  • Explainer: What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

    India has recorded the world's sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Scientists are studying what led to an unexpected surge, and particularly whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. WHAT IS THE INDIAN VARIANT?

  • UPDATE 6-India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

    India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

  • India PM Modi Urges People to Get Out and Vote for His Party Despite Staggering Pandemic and Piles of Bodies

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn normal times, the tweet by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling people to go out and vote would be a routine call to action. But as his country drowns under the worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic the world has seen so far, it is a death wish.“Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today,” Modi tweeted Thursday as India officially logged nearly 380,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 deaths. “In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy.”50 Million People Allowed at Superspreader Festival so Modi Can Secure the Hindu VoteBut the problem is, there is no COVID-19 protocol strong enough to stop the rampant spread of the coronavirus in India. Hospitals are beyond overwhelmed, medical supplies are severely overstretched, and makeshift crematoriums are being hastily built in parking lots to keep up with the dead. Some are only half-cremated because of shortages in firewood. People are dying in their cars in front of hospitals and collapsing in the streets.And there is no clear plan out. All 940 million adults in the country will be eligible for shots starting Saturday, but health authorities say there aren’t enough doses to go around, and the Serum Institute of India, which produces the made-in-India AstraZeneca vaccine, says they have a backlog of five to six months of orders. India’s immunization program, which started strong with 3 million doses a day a few months ago, has faltered due to shortages. Serum is pumping out about 60 million doses a month, Bharat Biotech is producing around 10 million of its Covaxin shot, and another company will start producing Russia’s Sputnik V later in the year, The New York Times reports. But none of that is enough. “It is like inviting 100 people at your home for lunch. You have resources to cook for 20,” epidemiologist Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya tweeted.Writing in The Guardian, novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy says the world is witnessing a crime against humanity and she believes Modi is squarely to blame. “People are dying in hospital corridors, on roads and in their homes. Crematoriums in Delhi have run out of firewood. The forest department has had to give special permission for the felling of city trees,” she writes. “The system hasn’t collapsed. The government has failed. Perhaps ‘failed’ is an inaccurate word, because what we are witnessing is not criminal negligence, but an outright crime against humanity.”It is little wonder that the hashtag #ModiMustResign is trending. His ruling Bharatiya Janata Party prematurely claimed it had defeated COVID-19, giving people confidence to return to normal. In March, 50,000 fans watched a cricket match in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A month later, thousands attended Modi’s political rallies and tried to wash the virus away en mass at the Kumbh Mela festival at group bathing events in the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.The situation is only getting worse. The U.S. embassy has even called on all American citizens to evacuate the country, in an unprecedented move generally reserved for Americans in nations at war.But India’s health-care system, which the World Health Organization ranked among the worst in the world well before the pandemic, is now being blamed for the chaos even as Modi fans the fire by refusing to call a national lockdown, likely to ensure people can go out and vote for his party. “Our system is broken even during normal times,” Ruben Mascarenhas, a social activist in Mumbai, told the Los Angeles Times in New Delhi. “We can’t really expect it to work in the pandemic.... Our heart breaks every time a case goes unresolved. It is like a continuing nightmare. You have one in the day. You have one at night. And it keeps going on like that.”Meanwhile, Modi continues to campaign, promising that if his party retains power, vaccines will miraculously be available to all and the crisis will abate. Not everyone believes that, of course. “The crisis-generating machine that we call our government is incapable of leading us out of this disaster,” Roy writes in her Guardian op-ed. “Not least because one man makes all the decisions in this government, and that man is dangerous—and not very bright.”By midday Thursday, millions of voters had lined up to vote in the West Bengal state, which had so far escaped the worst of India’s latest wave, but still had cases at a record daily high. But judging by the lack of social distancing at the polls, that will likely soon change. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Photo essay: How India's COVID-19 crisis leaves a trail of death and misery

    India covid crisis

  • Human rights group wants UAE prime minister banned from Kentucky Derby over his missing daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's horse, Essential Quality, is a favorite to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

  • India Covid-19: Deadly second wave spreads from cities to small towns

    The virus is spreading to remote corners of India where healthcare is poor and the crisis under-reported.

  • 'Nobody is helping': India's hospitals in COVID crisis

    Just hours ago, Manika Goel's mother died of COVID-19. Now, she is sat by her husband's side in a New Delhi hospital - where he is in a critical condition with the virus.39-year-old Amit is wedged between three other patients in a hospital casualty ward.One of many in India, the world's second most populous nation, that is totally overwhelmed with patients.Goel, a software engineer, says she managed to find an oxygen cylinder for her husband.But doctors say he needs a ventilator - and none can be found."He was admitted last night. We brought him at nine o'clock. My mom expired in the morning today because of lack of a ventilator, there was no ventilator, otherwise, she could have survived. Now again, he needs ventilator support. The doctor says we have two days. I have tried, I don't know, thousands of numbers across India - nobody is helping."Thousands of Indians have been frantically searching for beds and life-saving oxygen for their sick relatives - even seeking help from social media apps and personal contacts.Hospital beds that do become available, especially in intensive care units, are snapped up in minutes.The situation is dire.The head of ICU at Holy Family Hospital, Dr. Sumit Ray, told Reuters some patients are dying on their way to hospital, because they are going from hospital to hospital, trying to find a bed."It is very bad. It is beyond bad actually. It is not a crisis, it is a devastatingly bad situation. That's how I can describe it. It's reached a point where crisis is a very mild word for it. At this point of time, we have patients, we are beyond our capacity in the ICU as you can see. We have put in beds, in stretchers between beds. We have run out of ventilators. We are using anaesthesia machines to ventilate patients. We have patients on the ward who are very sick and ideally should be in an ICU but we have no space for them."India's total COVID-19 cases surpassed 18 million on Thursday, and the country has repeatedly broken records recently for the number of fatalities in a single day there.Gravediggers are working around the clock to bury victims.Hundreds have been cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.Meanwhile, Goel continues to feel helpless - and is worried about what she will tell her eight-year-old son if she has to return home without his father.

  • Canada's parliamentary backlog may serve as trigger for early election

    Canada's first budget in two years looks set to join a pile of stalled bills in a Parliament besieged by partisan squabbling, a logjam that could be the trigger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uses to call an early election. Trudeau's Liberals have a minority of seats in the House of Commons and must rely on other parties to govern. Insiders say it is clear Trudeau's patience is starting to wear thin.

  • Have $1,000 to Invest? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Right Now

    It's a common misconception that you have to be rich to make money in the stock market, but the truth is -- you don't. If you're a long-term investor with $1,000, you can contribute to your stock portfolio right now, here are two unbeatable growth stocks you should consider buying. As one of the leading freelance platforms on the web, Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) continues to benefit from the expansion of the gig economy, and its stock presents a compelling growth play for the long-term investor.

  • As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

    Bad news, knowing no time zones, arrives in a jarring burst of messages, calls and posts informing millions of members of India's worldwide diaspora that yet another loved one has been sickened or lost to the coronavirus. “Apart from raising funds, being generous with donations and going to offer prayers, there’s not much else we can do at the moment,” said Yogesh Patel, a spokesperson at one of the U.K.’s largest Hindu temples.

  • The Idaho Way: Sexual misconduct hearing marks a sad, cruel day for Idaho Legislature

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the Opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil on Thursday registered 3,001 new COVID-19 deaths, taking its total since the pandemic began to 401,186 fatalities, the Health Ministry said. A brutal surge of coronavirus infections this year has pushed hospitals around the country to the brink of their capacities and led to 100,000 deaths in just over a month.

  • A Major Rights Group Says Israel Is Guilty of Apartheid. It Might Fracture the Status Quo in Washington

    It might hasten the moment when the bipartisan American consensus on Israel begins to fracture

  • 16 new COVID community cases in Singapore, highest in over 9 months

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (29 April) confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,121.

  • Vaccination keeping elderly out of hospitals; 'new normal' nears as US case counts fall; pandemic baby bust: Live COVID-19 updates

    The first large scale findings in the U.S. confirm clinical trial data showing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines prevent severe COVID-19. Latest news.

  • India coronavirus: Delhi builds makeshift funeral pyres in public parks as it runs out of space for dead

    India has recorded about 200,000 deaths due to Covid-19 so far

  • 12 shocking images that show how bad the COVID-19 crisis is in India

    COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially in India. As this new wave sweeps the nation, hospitals are running out of room and supplies.

  • Israel stampede: Dozens killed in crush at religious festival in Mount Meron

    Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster". Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B'Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. The ecstatic crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of Covid warnings by health officials. Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse. Police sources told Haaretz that a stampede started after some people appeared to slip on steps, causing dozens more to fall. Videos posted on social media show thousands of people packed into the event and then struggling to flee the chaos.

  • State Department: U.S. citizens should leave India amid record COVID cases

    The State Department has advised U.S. citizens to leave India as soon as possible, and avoid traveling there, as coronavirus cases surge in the country amid a widespread oxygen shortage and slow vaccine rollout.The big picture: The advisory comes as India logs daily records in new COVID cases, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.India reported 379,257 new COVID-19 infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, its highest number of fatalities in a single day to date. The country's total number of cases now sits at over 18.3 million, per Johns Hopkins University data.Details: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice, while the State Department issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory — the highest level — advising Americans against all travel to India. "Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases," according to the government warning."U.S. citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space," per the statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.