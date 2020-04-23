Here’s What People Infrastructure Ltd’s (ASX:PPE) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for People Infrastructure:

0.17 = AU$17m ÷ (AU$150m - AU$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, People Infrastructure has an ROCE of 17%.

Is People Infrastructure's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, People Infrastructure's ROCE appears to be around the 16% average of the Professional Services industry. Separate from People Infrastructure's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how People Infrastructure's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ASX:PPE Past Revenue and Net Income April 23rd 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for People Infrastructure.

People Infrastructure's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

People Infrastructure has current liabilities of AU$47m and total assets of AU$150m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. People Infrastructure has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On People Infrastructure's ROCE

Our Take On People Infrastructure's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.