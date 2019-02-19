How People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of PPE, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on People Infrastructure here.

Excellent balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

Investors seeking high cash growth potential should consider PPE, with forecasted operating cash flow growth of 77%. This is expected to flow down into an impressive return on equity of 28% over the next couple of years. PPE’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. PPE appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.36x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ASX:PPE Future Profit February 19th 19 More

Next Steps:

For People Infrastructure, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has PPE’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is PPE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PPE is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of PPE? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

