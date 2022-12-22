People injured by Boise River bridge jumper seek over $100,000 from city, fire department

Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com
82
Shaun Goodwin
·3 min read

In early August, a group of rafters was floating down the busy Boise River when a person jumped off an overhanging bridge and landed on the back end of a raft.

The individual was performing a back flip off the Baybrook Bridge near Parkcenter Boulevard when he crashed into the raft, injuring an adult male and his son.

The incident hospitalized the two individuals, who were pulled from the river by nearby Boise Fire Department members. The first responders did not get the name of the male who jumped from the bridge and then left the scene, however.

The victims now have filed a tort claim against the city of Boise and the Fire Department, seeking in excess of $100,000. Tort claims in Idaho are necessary precursors to litigation and give involved agencies 90 days from the date filed to accept or deny the claim. If a claim is denied or not responded to, the claimant may sue.

Jay Alcala suffered a serious injury to his head and one knee, and has mental and emotional trauma, according to the claim. He has undergone medical treatment for his injuries and likely will require further surgery and treatment on the injured knee, the claim says.

Alcala’s son suffered bone bruising and emotional trauma, according to the claim, and Alcala’s fiancée, Machelle Siegel, observed the incident and suffered from emotional distress.

The claim, filed on Dec. 16 and obtained by the Idaho Statesman, is asking for more than $100,000 for the cost of medical treatment, alleged negligence on the part of the Boise Fire Department for not obtaining the jumper’s name, and potential violations of federal or state law.

What happened?

On Aug. 6, Alcala, his son and Siegel were sitting on the back end of a large raft while floating the river, according to a video capturing the incident.

As the float passed beneath the Baybrook Bridge — also known as the Red Bridge by many — a male jumper “negligently did a back flip off the bridge without first looking to see if it was safe to do so and landed on the raft,” according to the claim.

The jump was illegal, according to Boise City Code, which states that it is against the law to “jump from, throw or drop any object, including a person, from any bridge, tree or other landscape features into the Boise River within fifty feet of any boater, floater, rafter or tuber.”

Punishment for breaking the city code carries a maximum $100 penalty.

Boise Fire Engine Three was patrolling the river from a nearby bank on a busy summer Saturday, according to previous Statesman reporting, and one of the firefighters used a rescue bag to pull one of the victims to shore. The tort claim names three Boise Fire Department first responders.

Siegel asked the firefighters to obtain the name and identification of the male who jumped from the bridge, according to the claim. The firefighters advised her to stay and care for the two victims and promised they would identify the jumper, but they ultimately were unable to, the claim says.

Because firefighters could not identify the jumper, Alcala and Siegel were unable to pursue him for damages, and the tort claim states that’s why they are taking action against the city.

Recommended Stories

  • Desperate moose tries escaping icy Washington river as its baby watches ‘tense’ rescue

    A video from KXLY shows rescuers attempting to pull the animal to safety.

  • Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death

    Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys are rumbling down the broad avenues of what is swiftly becoming a garrison city, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left. Many of the city’s Ukrainian street names are reverting to Soviet ones, with the Avenue of Peace that cuts through Mariupol to be labeled Lenin Avenue.

  • Biker Eats Crow When Challenging A Porsche

    The biker narrowly escaped injury claiming the title of the dumbest 007.

  • Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for December 23

    Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry. Personnel Big 12 Bulks Up With 7 New Hires On the week of National Signing Day, the Big 12 has landed seven new recruits.They are: Katie Ristow, senior director, brand; Keena Lynch, senior director, content; Lea Banks, assistant director, […]

  • Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

    Who's set to miss matchweek 17 of the Premier League season, and who's on the mend?

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include The Chefs' Warehouse, Synopsys, Enphase Energy, ONEOK and Fabrinet

    The Chefs' Warehouse, Synopsys, Enphase Energy, ONEOK and Fabrinet are part of the Zacks Screen of the Week article.

  • What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Thinks of Her Dad Kody’s Wife Robyn

    'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn Brown is keeping it real when it comes to her family's drama! The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex, Christine, posted a candid reaction video on YouTube to episode 2 of season 17 of the TLC series, which originally aired back in the fall. When it came time for fan questions, they were quick to ask Gwendlyn about Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn, whom he's legally married to and whom many have assumed to be his 'favorite.' She admitted, 'I don't really like her as a person. Watching her [on 'Sister Wives'] makes me like her less, for sure.'

  • Missing Flower Mound college student's car found

    Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M college student, disappeared as his family came into town to visit.

  • Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill

    President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change. The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 also includes a $3.2 billion authorization for a new Soo Lock on the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior with Lake Huron. Nearly all U.S. iron ore is mined near Lake Superior, but to create steel and build cars, it needs to travel on large vessels through a single, aging Michigan lock that federal officials have called the Achilles’ heel of the North American industrial economy.

  • Journey's Jonathan Cain responds to cease-and-desist order, says bandmate should 'look in the mirror'

    Journey keyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain has responded to the cease-and-desist order bandmate Neal Schon filed against him for performing "Don't Stop Believin" at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Christmas Day NBA slate breakdown and lineup advice

    Fantasy basketball analyst Alex Barutha runs through all the major NBA matchups for Christmas Day.

  • Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

    The shock wave took about 15 minutes to reach Maine, the animation shows.

  • The Year Elon Musk and Dave Chappelle Almost Killed Comedy

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHow quickly things can change in a year. Take Elon Musk’s recent appearance with Dave Chappelle, which garnered near-universal boos from a San Francisco audience that just a few months ago might have greeted the Silicon Valley superstar with gusto.This week, Andy Levy from The New Abnormal is joined by fellow Daily Beast podcast host Matt Wilstein for a special crossover episode with The Last Laugh, which explores modern comedy and the p

  • Factbox-Jan. 6 report adds to Trump's mounting legal problems

    Additionally, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee this week said some of Trump's tax records showed his income and tax liability fluctuated dramatically in recent years, raising questions about the legitimacy of some of his deductions and about the Internal Revenue Services' presidential audit program. The moves add to the host of legal threats facing Trump, who last month announced he will seek the White House again in 2024. A special House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol called on the Department of Justice to charge Trump with corruption of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

  • City in Oklahoma says Air Force charter jet damaged runway

    The C-17 Globemaster aircraft is 45 tons heavier than the runway's maximum weight capacity, city officials said in a news release. The plane touched down at the airport Sunday, the city said, ahead of a game against Oklahoma State University on Tuesday. “Airport staff have temporarily patched surface damage to the runway and taxiways but must have the sub-surface assessed for potential long-term damage,” the statement said.

  • Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

    Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or winter storm warning ahead of Christmas 2022. See how much snow is predicted across the state.

  • Right-Wingers Attack Mike Lindell After New DeSantis Conspiracy Theory

    Jim Urquhart/ReutersMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has enjoyed the loyal support of MAGA world and conservative circles over the past two years as he’s pushed to overturn the 2020 election results.But, in recent days, conservative pundits have begun turning on the pillow maven over a new conspiracy theory that involves auditing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 victory in Florida.Specifically, right-wing blowback against Lindell began emerging after he announced his plans to audit DeSantis’ victory

  • How Much Are Home Prices Dropping in Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Them?

    Good news for prospective homebuyers: After many months of skyrocketing home prices, they are finally on the downswing in many places across the country. However, some U.S. cities are seeing bigger...

  • Frigid week in NFL: These eight matchups will all kick off in below-freezing temperatures

    A blast of cold that will flow over the majority of the continental United States this holiday weekend will impact more than travel plans.

  • Australian Authorities Purposely Destroy Gearhead’s Car

    Another case of property seizure just to destroy it…