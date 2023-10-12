'The people of Israel live': FSU Jewish student organizations hold vigil

Florida State University’s Jewish student organizations held a vigil Wednesday in support of Israel as the Israel-Hamas war stretched into day four, thousands of miles away.

FSU student Phoebe Zucker can do more than just imagine what it's like in her home country because of her own experiences while living in Israel for the past three years.

At FSU, she is now known as the Jewish Student Union’s director of programming.

But when she reintroduced herself to the crowd of over 300 students and community members at the Tucker Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall Wednesday evening, she referred to herself as staff sergeant, combat medic and war room reservist of the Israel Defense Force — titles she held while serving for two and a half years in the force's Aerial Defense Array.

“I remember my face waxing with camouflage paint and my vest filled with five loaded magazines, a liter of water and a helmet,” Zucker said as she held back tears, referring to the intense months of training she went through in Israel. “The strap of my M16 sat around my neck in traditional marching fashion, and a flag of Israel was tied around my shoulders.”

Although conflicts between Israel and Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas have been recurring for years, a Saturday invasion by Hamas militants led to all-out war — 1,000 Israelis were killed or kidnapped, with at least 22 deaths of Americans among them, according to U.S. officials.

As Israeli soldiers retaking communities near the Gaza border encountered streets littered with the bodies of civilians, including women and children, the country's military retaliated through strikes on Gaza with rocket attacks and by placing blockades on food, fuel and other supplies in advance of an expected ground assault.

The Wednesday evening vigil at the Tucker Center was hosted by the Jewish Student Union along with other organizations including Hillel, Chabad and NolePac, a Pro-Israel political action committee.

FSU President Richard McCullough and administrators including Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Hecht and Provost and Executive Vice President Jim Clark attended the vigil along with the students and others.

Prior to the vigil, McCullough sent an email to students, faculty and staff Tuesday that offered support for the university’s Jewish community while “condemning the violent and anti-Semitic attacks” on Israel’s citizens.

During the vigil, students expressed how the war hit close to home for them, including Chabad at FSU’s President Itel Nagli, whose brother — a volunteer IDF soldier who joined the force four years ago and returned to the U.S. safely a few months ago — traveled back to Israel as news of the Hamas attack broke.

“He booked the first flight and landed in Israel, ready to defend our homeland,” Nagli said Wednesday behind a podium as an Israeli flag hung above it. “Little did he know, his unit would be the first to confront the terrorists.”

“It’s been difficult knowing that at any moment, my brother will be receiving a call to be on the front lines,” she added. “Just before coming here, I spoke to him, and he’s already packing his bags.”

Other college assemblies related to the war

Following the initial Hamas surprise attack Saturday, the FSU Police Department added extra security around Jewish student organizations on campus, and police officials were present during the Wednesday vigil.

Just a few hours ahead of the vigil, pro-Israel students formed a counter protest after Students for a Democrat Society held a pro-Hamas protest on FSU’s Legacy Walk.

The students held up signs on opposite sides of the walkway and chanted at each other during the protest.

WATCH: Pro-Israel students form an impromptu counter protest after Students for a Democrat Society held a pro-Hamas protest at @FloridaState@FSUSDS students chant: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win” pic.twitter.com/mojxd4dHjc — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) October 11, 2023

Other college campuses have also seen protests and vigils.

Hundreds of students and others held a vigil Monday at the University of Florida in support of Israel. But the vigil took a dangerous turn when a woman fainted in the crowd and loud noises prompted an all out panic.

Dozens were trampled and injured in the student stampede, sending about 30 people to be treated for the injuries at UF Health Shands Hospital or on-site by first responders.

At FSU, the vigil was peaceful and consisted of multiple student speeches, scripture readings and prayers being recited by a rabbi from the Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU.

A student played a guitar and sang several musical pieces on the stage while the audience sang along, following lyrics on a screen.

Toward the end of the vigil, the exhibition hall’s lights were dimmed as students waved their phone flashlights in the air to represent candles while singing an Israeli song selection together.

Jewish Student Union Director Amanda Press said even with her family supporting her nearby, she knew that the rest of her family in Israel experienced “the worst day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.”

“There’s over 100 people currently being held hostage by Hamas… there have been thousands upon thousands of rockets launched into our homelands, and yet, the people of Israel live,” Press said.

“We are here today to say ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ — the people of Israel live,” she added. “As long as our support never stops, the people of Israel will live.”

