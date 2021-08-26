People join Tampa police in knocking on doors for leads in slaying of Suni Bell, 4

TAMPA — It doesn’t appear that Suni Bell was the target when someone fired into a car Sunday night on East Hillsborough Avenue. But the 4-year-old girl, who had just started school, was fatally shot.

Each day since then, Tampa police and people in East Tampa have been working to find some clue about who fired the shots. They’ve ratcheted up their efforts, hitting the streets together Thursday to canvass the area where Bell was shot.

Going door to door, they handed out flyers to each person who answered and hung them on doors if no one was home. If you have information, they pleaded, come forward.

“We are going to be relentless in our search,” said police Maj. Mike Stout. “We feel confident that people know what happened to Suni on Sunday night. I doubt they chose to kill a 4-year-old girl. Whoever did this, they will want to come to us before we come to them.”

Tampa police have received a number of tips, Stout said, but none of them “the right type of tips.”

Stout addressed the canvassers before they set out for a three-hour walk from the 300 block of Hillsborough Avenue, where Bell was shot around 9 p.m. Sunday. Accompanying over two dozen officers were Suni’s family, community leaders, state Rep. Dianne Hart and State Attorney Andrew Warren.

They reached hundreds of people and Hart issued a plea to hundreds more of her East Tampa constituents via Facebook.

“Tampa PD showed up, social servants showed up, where are you?” Hart said. “There should be hundreds of you in this parking lot ready to pass out fliers. You’d be here if it was your family.”

Of those who did show, many expressed fear over the rise in gun violence in East Tampa in recent years.

This included Katryna Owens, 35, who believes the girl’s killers won’t turn themselves in until they get whoever their target was.

Owens said she is a friend of Suni’s family and is close with her mother. She said Bell was killed in a case of mistaken identity, hit by two bullets while riding in a silver Infinity that her killers thought was someone else’s. The girl’s mother was at the wheel and her uncle was a passenger; dozens of shots were fired at the car, Owens said.

Tampa police have released few details about the slaying.

Nobody had any reason to target Suni or her family, Owens said.

“These people need to turn themselves in and admit they made a mistake,” she said. “They need to have a heart and think about their brothers and sisters, their nieces and nephews. That little girl should be going to be school, not laying cold.”

Most of the people approached by officers Thursday knew of Bell’s death. Among those who didn’t, shock and dread appeared on their faces as officers broke the news.

For Keontae Brown, whose brother Kyler was killed last November, Suni’s killing hit close to home. He said he feels for Bell’s family and prays that her killers turn themselves in. He passed out flyers alongside Elvis Piggott, a pastor at the East Tampa church Triumph & Deliverance Cathedral.

In 2020 alone, Piggott said, he conducted 17 funerals for victims of gun violence. Now he spends his free time helping those most closely affected by the shootings in his community.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $9,500 in rewards for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting. Tips can be called in at 800-873-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can be provided at www.crimestopperstb.com or through the P3 Tips Mobile app.

“Let’s be clear, homicide is never okay,” Maj. Stout said Thursday. “But, my God, (her) parents should be worried about her first week of school, not planning a funeral. Whoever you are, it’s time to turn yourself in.”