‘People just want to buy spring’: UDOT warns Utahns to take slick roads seriously

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After working over 5 years at Ace Hardware, Manager John Powell knows his stuff — especially about winter gear.

“Our most popular shovel is probably the snowplow,” he said. “It’s a really big, wide blade and people love it.”

But, at this point, he’s noticed people in Utah are over the winter. He said customers were already purchasing plants and seeds at the beginning of February.

“People just want to buy spring,” he said.

It’s not just Powell who acknowledges it.

John Gleason with the Utah Department of Transportation said many Utahns skip to spring too early. He said we’ve seen major storms through March and into April before — and it’s something to remember.

“Winter may not be quite done with us yet,” he warned.

With an incoming storm, Gleason warns not to overlook the potential of the roads. He told ABC4.com UDOT crews will be out clearing roads starting Monday night through Tuesday Morning.

One of the biggest concerns Gleason warns of is ice on the road.

“Even if you don’t see snow-packed roads, assume there’s ice out there,” he said.

As for Powell at Ace, he said he plans to be prepared, whether or not customers want to be.

“We want to make sure if there is a storm coming, that we’re trying to look at that,” he said.

