People in Kansas City area gather in support for Israel following attacks
As Tuesday dawns in Israel, we're hearing first hand accounts from Kansas City metro residents, including one rabbi caught in the crossfire.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
On Monday, Israel ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza after launching several airstrikes from land and sea into the strip, an area of 140 square miles, from which the 2.3 million civilians are unable to flee. “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. “We are fighting human animals and are acting accordingly.”
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
Stocks moved higher despite a dose of geopolitical risk added to interest rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
