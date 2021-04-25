People kept ordering it even though it wasn’t on Chick-fil-A’s menu. It is now

Dawson White
·2 min read

An off-menu favorite is about to become a permanent part of Chick-fil-A’s beverage lineup.

The Sunjoy arrives at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide on Monday, April 26.

Doesn’t sound familiar? You may know it better as the half-lemonade, half-sweet iced tea concoction popular among Chick-fil-A devotees.

It’s never been an official Chick-fil-A beverage offering until now.

The Chick-fil-A Sunjoy&#xae; beverage officially joins the Chick-fil-A menu as a permanent offering at participating restaurants chainwide, starting April 26.
If sweet isn’t quite your thing, the chain said customers will be able to substitute diet lemonade or unsweetened iced tea to ensure the Sunjoy tea lemonade is exactly to their liking.

It joins the menu with a new entree — the Lemon Kale Caesar Salad.

Dubbed a “refreshing take on the traditional Caesar,” the salad features a romaine lettuce and kale blend topped with grilled chicken nuggets, shaved Parmesan, lemon wedges, lemon Parmesan Panko and a lemon Caesar vinaigrette.

Lemon Kale Caesar Salad joins the Chick-fil-A menu for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, starting April 26.
The chain initially tested the salad in 2017 during which time it received “great feedback” from customers.

It’s joining Chick-fil-A’s seasonal rotation, so it will only be available for a limited time, though Chick-fil-A didn’t say how long.

The release comes just a few weeks after Chick-fil-A announced it was expanding its test of two spicy chicken strip entrees to restaurants in more locations, including Tampa, Chicago and Central Texas. They join some restaurants in Charlotte and Arizona that already serve them.

Chick-fil-A told McClatchy News that customer feedback will help it determine whether Spicy Chick-n-Strips will be available nationwide in the future.

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A announced it was rolling out another spicy entree for a limited time: the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

It joined two other spicy sandwiches on the menu — the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Deluxe, both fried.

You can find your nearest Chick-fil-A here.

