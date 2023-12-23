'People' key to local man's 42-year career at McDonald's

Dec. 23—CUMBERLAND — Claude Slaydon had recently graduated from Frostburg State University and was looking for a job.

While he had a fresh bachelor's degree in business administration, he lacked work experience.

So Slaydon sent letters to companies with hope he could build his resume.

One of those corporations he reached out to was McDonald's.

"I got a job offer as a manager trainee," Slaydon said and added he decided to take the position and use it as a "stepping stone."

But once he got his foot in the door, he knew he was home.

This week, Slaydon celebrates his 42nd year as an employee of the company.

He manages the McDonald's on Industrial Boulevard, which is the store that gave him his start in December 1981, although he has worked at some of the chain's other locations over the years.

When asked what made him stay at the company for more than four decades, Slaydon's response was simple.

"The people," he said of McDonald's employees, as well as customers who range in age from young children to folks who served in World War II, "and even some that remember the (Great) Depression."

Although Slaydon graduated from Allegany High School in 1975, his home team's football rival "Fort Hill people have accepted me," he said of friends he's made in his store's Big Red territory.

Speaking of football, "We sell more Chicken McNuggets on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day of the year," Slaydon said and talked of getting to meet many new people in the area.

McDonald's encourages its workers to be active in the community, he said, and talked of helping with charitable work, including a local police camp for kids, Toys for Happiness and the Ronald McDonald House.

When there's a fire, McDonald's typically donates food for the firefighters, Slaydon said.

"The police, we buy their meal for them," he said. "A lot of what they do and the risk they take ... we certainly appreciate it and try to do everything we can to support them."

The experiences have been great "just to help other people," Slaydon said. "It feels good to give back."

McDonald's also helped him beyond providing his regular paycheck.

Slaydon said the company's Archways to Opportunity program paid for 90% of his education to earn a master's degree in business administration.

"That was kind of my personal goal," he said of furthering his academic accomplishments.

Another job perk was the ability to tailor his schedule so he could be available for important occasions for his wife and young son.

"You have flexibility of being there for your family," Slaydon said.

"We're open 24/7 but we can trade shifts and move (the schedule) around," he said. "I really liked the idea I could be there. I didn't have to miss any ballgames."

Slaydon also said McDonald's acknowledged his hard work. He received an Outstanding Store Manager award twice during his career.

"That's like the top 10% in the nation that they recognize," he said.

Slaydon talked of fellow employees who also became successful after getting a start at McDonald's.

"There's a lot of folks that just need an opportunity ... an environment where they can grow and flourish," he said. "There's something for everyone. We have single parents and they can get their kids on and off the bus."

Over the years, Slaydon said he saw McDonald's employees go on to become doctors, lawyers and police officers.

"The success stories, it kind of like lets you know the American dream is still there," he said.

McDonald's was also there for Slaydon during a tough time in his life.

"Four years ago I had triple bypass (surgery)," he said and added care he received for the procedure was "great."

On Wednesday, Slaydon was surprised by a visit from Jeff Spring, an operations manager for McD Mateos, with a McDonald's 1 in 8 Alumni varsity jacket as an honorary gift from McD Mateos.

According to the company, one in eight Americans "have worked at McDonald's and this varsity jacket is a symbol that connects Claude and the 1 in 8 together, and allows McDonald's world-famous crew to wear their pride on their sleeve."

McD Mateos is a family-owned franchise business that operates 37 McDonald's locations across Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Now at age 67, Slaydon said retirement from his beloved job is on the horizon.

"There's a season for everything," he said. "Certainly that season is coming."

Retirement will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Tina, and their son Christian, who works as an accountant for the state.

"I'm very proud of him," Slaydon said.

He emphasizes the importance of family with his employees, said Nichole Bishop, assistant manager at the store.

She said she enjoys the company's flexible hours, which has let her be available for her children's activities and needs.

"I think McDonald's is a great first starter job," Bishop said. "I applied at 16 (years old) and ... 23 years later here I am."

Slaydon is another reason that's kept her at the company for so very many years.

"I've got the best boss I could possibly have," Bishop said.

"Claude is always happy," she said.

"He is the most understanding person I believe I have ever known in my whole life," Bishop said. "He's just a genuinely great person."

Frank Clark has been a Cumberland resident for more than 40 years.

He looks forward to seeing Slaydon when he gets breakfast at McDonald's on his way to Planet Fitness.

"He gets the day off to a great start," Clark said via email.

"(Slaydon) is probably one of the most likable personalities in Cumberland," he said. "He is incredibly friendly and level headed."

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.