People killed in New Year's Eve shooting, fire, crash in Akron identified

Three people killed in unrelated incidents on New Year's Eve in Akron have been identified, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

A fourth person killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve has not yet been identified, the medical examiner's office said Tuesday.

Mom and daughter shot in Akron

A 38-year-old woman who was killed and her 5-year-old daughter wounded in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Akron was identified as Allison Dinkins, 38, according to the medical examiner's office.

After a neighbor called 911, police found Dinkins with a fatal gunshot wound just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1300 block of Brittain Road. Her daughter, who was struck by a bullet, was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Summit County Children Services was notified to assist with the child.

West High School apartment fire

A woman who died on New Year's Eve in a fire that began inside her fourth-floor apartment in Akron's old West High School, 315 S. Maple St., was identified as Dorothy Gatlin, 70, according to the medical examiner's office.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. and was under control within 20 minutes.

Another tenant of the 68-unit apartment building was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Red Cross assisted with at least three other adults displaced by the fire. With 24 apartment units on a single floor, the vast majority of the tenants were not forced to leave their homes.

The city school district sold the old high school, which opened in 1914, to Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority in 1981. The old school was converted to 68 subsidized housing units. AMHA sold the property in 2007 to West High Apartments Inc.

Interstate 76 crash

A 26-year-old man killed in a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 76 in Akron was identified as Richard Newman of Akron, according to the medical examiner's office.

The driver was traveling north around 2:45 p.m. on I-76 East near the Kenmore Boulevard exit when he lost control. Police said that after initially going off the right side of the highway, the driver was able to get back on the highway before losing control again and driving into a guardrail, and then a concrete bridge support. Police said it appears speed was a factor.

Kenmore shooting

A 35-year-old man killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year’s Eve inside a home in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue in Kenmore has not yet been identified, according to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information on this case, or the Brittain Road shooting of Allison Dinkins and her daughter, can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or texts TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

