'People need to know what happened': Soldier fatally shot in domestic violence case

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Just months before she was deploying to Dubai, Angel Conner flew home to Cocoa from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to spend the holidays with friends and family.

For 14 days, the onetime Cocoa High basketball player met up with friends, shared precious memories with her mother and played with her 6-year-old son – not knowing it would be the last time she would see them.

A few weeks later on Jan. 28, the 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier would return home once again. This time, in a flag-draped coffin carried by soldiers quietly marching on an airport tarmac at dusk as her anguished parents watched.

Angel was killed not on a battlefield or in an accident but, according to Oklahoma police, at the hands of another soldier on Jan. 18.

There was a domestic dispute at her apartment, police said, that ended in gun violence.

“Our lives are forever changed. She was so beautiful ... so good,” said Gail Conner, who tearfully met her daughter's body at Orlando International Airport.

Her heart sank further when she looked at her daughter's face – marred, battered and swollen.

Angel had been shot six times, police in Lawton, Oklahoma, said.

Angel Conner and her son, Stephon. Angel was killed in Oklahoma in January 2020 near Fort Sill, the military post where she was stationed. Police have arrested her boyfriend in the fatal shooting. More

Acceptance

“This was just so unreal. She was so happy with life. She knew who she was. She was focused, and despite all of that, this happened," Gail Conner told Florida Today. "People need to know what happened."

When police used the words "domestic violence," Angel's family was stunned.

Known by friends as vibrant and often outspoken, Angel Conner was in a relationship with the suspect, and, outside of a dispute that turned into a tussle last year, there was nothing to point to her being abused.

There were no obvious warnings. No restraining orders; no formal complaints from Angel Conner during the nine-month period she dated the man accused of killing her, family members said.

"As strong and as good as she was, this happened to Angel. And if it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone," Gail Conner said. "I want people to know that you don't have to take it."

The Conner family, now raising their daughter's child, wants to raise awareness about the horrors of domestic violence and to keep Angel's story alive.

"She never wanted to be in a relationship with this person. He had too much drama for her. He had other relationships," said Jessica Conner, Angel's sister. "She told me she was going to break it off. She was just getting ready to deploy to Dubai in March."

Angel's story

Angel La'Vine Conner grew up in Cocoa, at first a shy little girl with big doe eyes. She was a quiet child.

"She loved her daddy, Jetro. He was the biggest man in the world to her," Gail Conner recalled.

As she got older, Angel learned how to style hair and makeup, practicing on her friends.

In Cocoa, Jessica Conner wears her younger sister Angel Conner's U.S. Army dog tags. Angel was killed in Oklahoma in January 2020 near Fort Sill, the military post where she was stationed. Police have arrested her boyfriend in the fatal shooting. More

At Cocoa High, the lanky teen took to the basketball court, building confidence and wowing coaches as the Tigers worked to dominate other teams.

She ran track and was known as a social butterfly who loved to vibe or just hang with friends.

On weekends, the family headed to Melbourne for church.

"We used to talk to our kids about the future. We'd tell them,'You're either going into the service or college. So Angel got into the (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps)," Gail Conner said.

Her daughter joined the Army full-time in May 2011 and then the Army Reserves after having her son, Stephon.