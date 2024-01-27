‘People are leaving California’: DA Cynthia Zimmer’s statewide push to amend Prop 47, address problem of retail crime, homelessness and drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fed-up business owners and citizens headed to Luigi’s Restaurant in Bakersfield to sign a petition Friday for the Retail Crime, Homelessness, and Drug Addiction Act.

The proposed legislation would address issues with Proposition 47, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

“It emboldened people who want to steal,” said Zimmer.

The owners of House of Talula and Moo Creamery signed the petition and say they are tired of constantly being victimized by thieves.

“It’s endless, literally we were broken into last week on Thursday, installed new glass on Friday, then it was bashed in again on Monday morning,” said House of Talula owner Chris Ludwig. “I mean it’s just constant. We get no relief, we get no support.”

Broken windows are just some of the issues Moo Creamery owner Jessica Pounds deals with as well.

“They steal our registers, crowbar into the office and they do a lot of damage breaking windows and crowbarring our doors … there is just no end to it,” said Pounds.

The new measure would:

Hold repeat thieves accountable with felony prosecution

Allow treatment-mandated felony prosecution for third-time hard drug convictions

Tackle the fentanyl crisis by going after fentanyl drug dealers

The measure needs 546,651 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. Since the announcement of the measure, 214,000 California voters have signed the petition. Zimmer says she hopes more will sign.

“Eventually we’re going to have to isolate who will not comply with the law because it’s costing society a lot and it’s ruining California,” said Zimmer. “People are leaving California.”

If the petition reaches the required number of valid signatures, the measure will head to the November 2024 ballot.

