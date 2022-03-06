People Who Literally Walked Out Of Their Jobs And Never Came Back Are Sharing Their Stories, And They Did Not Hold Back

NBC

The stories people shared ranged from funny, to shocking, to cruel. After reading these, I absolutely would've walked out of these jobs too. Here are some of the most interesting responses:

1. "My boss at a coffee shop had a dedicated TV in her house that she would watch the store cameras from. That day I had just finished cleaning the bathrooms and I got a text from my boss saying I wasn’t doing enough. She accused me of standing out of view of their cameras so I could text. She told me I could get off my phone or leave. I was already working a second job, so I said I was going to leave and not come back. I went and got my stuff and never set foot in that place again. It was so liberating!"

— u/supermanxevan

2. "I was working at a beer warehouse that did its own recycling, meaning I had to dump a bunch of empties into a giant can crusher. The worst part was that people would often throw out used needles with their empties. We had 'protective gloves' to protect us but they were crap and only used to cover the company's ass in case something happened. I had a couple of near misses with needles but never actually got pricked until one day when inevitable happened and I pricked myself pretty bad on a needle. It went straight through the gloves like it was nothing and was literally hanging in me. I told my manager and he said to get back to work and it wasn't a big deal. He even denied me taking the rest of the day off so I could get it checked out, so I told him to shove it and just left."

— u/goblin_goblin

3. "The paycheck bounced when I went to deposit it on my lunch break."

— u/libra00

4. "Back in college, I used to work for a call center and they implemented a rule that you have to ask for permission to go to the bathroom. I went to the bathroom without asking and they tried to grill me and I just left."

— u/moomeacow

5. "My paycheck was two weeks late, and the one due that day wasn't in either. The two other people in my department walked out as well. We eventually got paid but if the money isn't showing up and there's no communication as to why or when, get out."

— u/Wooberg

6. "I was working at Domino's. Everyone who has done fast food knows the closing shift sucks ass. I liked to be the person who volunteered for it if people called in sick, but hated it when lazy asses refused to do it. I came to work, the manager said they needed me to close that night. Everybody else who had not closed recently or were standing around to hear what I would say. It was the fourth 'emergency' call-in in a row that week. I said no, turned around, and left. They didn't even try to call me after."

— u/ToyVaren

7. "I worked at a certain orange home improvement store as a cashier and had finished ringing up two men who continued to loiter beside me while I was cashiering. Once I was alone and didn't have a line of customers, one of the men said to me, 'I'd love to take you to a party and get you so fucked up that you wouldn't even be able to remember what happened to you.' I used my radio to call a manager to the front for help. The manager arrived, recognized the men, and got into a laughing, joking conversation with them. When they finally left, my manager took me to the side and asked me what happened. I explained the situation, and she responded by stating, 'You just need to get a thicker skin, sweetie.'"

"At the same store, about a week prior to that incident, I had had the worst period ever and bled through my clothes, and repeatedly begged my manager to go to the bathroom. I was then told that I'd have to tell her exactly why I needed to go to the bathroom, and what KIND of emergency I was having. I ended up having to use my lunch break to drive to Wal-Mart to buy pants and underwear. Nightmare nightmare nightmare nightmare!"

— u/Puppypetter5000

8. "I worked at a fast food place that shares its name with a blue hedgehog. I enjoyed the job to a degree but the manager was a real tool. The last straw was when the manager demanded that I scrub the outside dumpster with a toothbrush."

— u/temptedbyknowledge

9. "I once worked at a BK. I actually liked the job believe it or not. I worked with a bunch of awesome people and had one manager who absolutely loved me. She was the head manager. So at BK (and I assume all fast food joints), there was a no-beard policy. So, being a douchey 18-year-old kid, I had a douchey chinstrap, a very short and clean-cut, but a beard nonetheless. This particular day my favorite manager was scheduled to be on, so I figured I could get away with it. Nope. Just so happened that not only was my head manager there, as well but also the district manager. Five minutes into my shift (during lunch hour btw) the head manager pulls me aside (in front of the DM) and tells me to shave it off. Nah. As I go to leave the DM pulls me aside and tells me in the most condescending way possible that I need to bend over and take it from my superiors at all times. I embarrassed the hell out of my HM and left her shorthanded during rush hour."

— u/cautiondrypaint

10. "My boss threw a bowl at my head and called me a fucking idiot, for accidentally using the last of the heavy creamer for a soup I was making. She had forgotten to order it and it was the last carton, and she needed it for the whipped cream on the pies. That was just a regular day with that witch. I sat there crying and making sandwiches for an hour before I got up the courage to hang up my apron and walk out."

— u/Onthewagon2018

11. "My first job was as a cart pusher at Walmart. I was a teenager and believed that if I worked hard, they'd promote me and move me to a job inside. I showed up every day and worked my ass off. After about three months, they promoted a guy who had started after me who was known to be a slacker. When I asked the manager why I didn't get moved inside first, he said, 'You're the only one who's dependable out there.'"

"It took a while to let that sink in, but once it did, I went back and told him I quit and handed in my badge. He said, 'If you just walk out with no notice, they'll never hire you back!' I just laughed and told him that was fine by me."

— u/yy4yew

12. "I was a coffee shop barista at a small neighborhood coffe shop. The owners wanted to move, so they sold the shop to a completely clueless douchenozzle that used his wife's retirement to fund 'his dream' of owning his own business. The man couldn't tell you the difference between a latte and a mocha if his life depended on it. During a particularly busy morning, I suggested that boss man move his personal belongings from the largest table in our space, after watching three large groups enter the shop, see there were no tables available, and leave."

"Boss man freaked the fuck out on me and said that I have no idea how to run a coffee business and to never tell him what to do. This was on the floor, in front of the full house. I said nothing, just turned to get my coat, and left. He went out of business very shortly after."

— u/FelixxFelicis

13. "I was working in a tire shop at the time. A guy that I had trained got promoted above me because of reasons. So one day I'm changing tires and he starts screaming at me telling me I'm doing this and that the wrong way. I'm like, first of all, no. Second, I taught you how to do this, so don't go trying to tell me how to do it. He grabbed me by the shoulder and spun me around so he could yell in my face. He's nose to nose with me, poking me in the chest, telling me I'm fucking lazy, I'm a piece of shit. I still had the tire bar in my hand and I started seeing red."

"I had the sense to know that either I walk out of here right now and I'm out of a job, or I brain this douchenozzle with the tire bar, and then I'm out of a job AND I go to jail. I pushed him off of me and dropped the tire bar, walked up front, and handed my manager my fob for the time clock and my tool pouch. Gave the old dude a 'Go fuck yourself,' on my way out the door."

— u/THE_LANDLAWD

14. "I quit mid-shift. It was New Year's Eve and I'm a cook. Management assured us the kitchen closed at 7 p.m., so as fast as you can clean up, you can get out. The hostess, at 7:20, is still letting people in the door. It's down to me and two other people and we're at the point where dishes alone were going to be several hours. My girlfriend and I had tickets for a gala, and she was literally waiting in the car. I said to the hostess, 'You need to roll up your sleeves and get doing some dishes, 'cause I don't want to be here because you didn't know enough to close the doors.' Twice I asked. At 8 p.m., she let another table in. I took off my apron, handed it to the other dude working, apologized to him, and said this is stupid. The tickets were worth more than the job, clearly, I felt bad for the kitchen staff, but WTF. I'm glad the hostess had nowhere to go."

— u/apageofthedarkhold

15. "I worked at a cell phone plant where we would box up phones and send them to stores. I worked from noon to midnight Monday through Friday, with mandatory overtime on Saturdays if they wanted it. Well for a few weeks we had been working Saturdays and everyone was stressed. The next Friday rolls around, and they tell us the entire day that we aren't working Saturday. An hour before we leave they say they've changed their mind. I was mad, had words with the manager, and just left. I was young, and still living with family, so it wasn't the end of the world to lose my job, but still sucked."

— u/professor_dog

16. "The boss got his finger up in my face lecturing me in front of customers. He thought he was being funny, but I slammed the stack of plates down on the table and just walked out the front door. His mom, the boss of the cafe, started to cry 'cause this was in the middle of the lunch rush and she'd be on her own."

— u/Russiadontgiveafuck

17. "My boss was a dick, the hours were long (12 hours a day) and the pay was shitty, but what broke the camel's back was when he made the breaks three hours apart (instead of two) and five minutes shorter. We all busted our asses and didn't deserve it. He tried to get me to sign a paper to agree with the changes but I just walked off without saying anything."

— u/JasonBourrne

18. "We got raided by the DA's office, local police, and state detectives in the matter of rigging public bids on infrastructure projects (the office manager's doing) while us lowly designers, surveyors, CAD techs, and IT personnel had no idea and thought we worked for a legitimate firm. I spent the next two months securing other employment while showing up to work every day and acting like it was no big deal and that clearly law enforcement was in the wrong. Meanwhile, I focused my efforts on training my staff how to do similar work at other reputable firms while I did as close to nothing as possible for my employer. When I received the email informing me of a final offer of employment, I closed my laptop, took my office keys off my keyring and placed them on my desk, stood up, and left."

"I got several odd looks and questions about what I was doing or where I was going (it was a very busy office without much time for just getting up and taking off in the middle of the day). I simply said, 'So long and good luck.' I never heard a word from those people again. My last check was deposited in full and on time."

— u/he6agon

