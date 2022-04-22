'These people go through a lot': Families to gather in honor of loved ones lost to crime

The staff of the Victim and Witness Unit at the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office works behind the scenes daily, giving crime victims and their families practical direction and emotional comfort as they navigate the justice system.

On Sunday, the unit's efforts will include publicly honoring those lost to homicide and manslaughter as well as their loved ones by hosting the 32nd annual Memorial Service for Crime Victims and Their Families.

“The ceremony is all about the people we serve gathering and talking with others who have walked in their shoes,” said Jill Ritter, the unit’s coordinator. “They are there with others who have been through the same thing.”

The public is invited to attend the service scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Hagerstown Seventh-day Adventist Church on Robinwood Drive. It will also be livestreamed on Washington County Government's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Crime victims: 'It's always there': Years of hearings in murder case reopen wounds

The service for the western region including Garrett, Allegheny, Washington, Frederick, Carroll and Montgomery counties is one of four set to be held statewide to kick off National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The names of the 552 people lost to homicide and manslaughter in the western region since the annual services began will be read aloud, Ritter said.

Their loved ones will be invited to write their names and a message on felt stars or doves and pin them to a banner that will be raised and displayed during the service. Music, poetry, remarks by Washington County State's Attorney Gina Cirincion and a responsive reading are also planned, she said.

The program lists Anne Churchey-Hutzell as the featured speaker.

She lost her son, Donald David Churchey Jr., 22, in an alcohol-related crash in 2018. His car was struck nearly head-on by a pickup truck driven by Shane Michael Hart, 30, who was ordered to serve 10 years in prison for vehicular manslaughter.

Story continues

During Hart's sentencing, Churchey-Hutzell said that she works at Meritus Medical Center where her son was pronounced dead and has trouble walking past the trauma room where she kissed him for the last time.

The annual gathering of survivors sharing their stories and mixing with others like them might help with their healing, according to Ritter.

For some, their wounds are reopened when they have to attend appeal or parole hearings for the person who took their loved one.

"Imagine if that were you," Ritter said. "Some of us just don't think about that.

"These people go through a lot."

A color splash walk for crime victims' rights awareness is also planned for Friday, April 29, at Hagerstown's Fairgrounds Park. Walkers are encouraged to wear eye protection and white shirts to be pelted with colored powders representing child abuse, domestic violence, substance abuse, gun violence, sexual assault and abuse, and mental heath and illness.

The theme of this year's observance of National Crime Victims' Rights Week is, "Rights, access and equity for all victims," according to Ritter.

Jill Ritter oversees the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Victim and Witness Unit.

What does the Victim and Witness Unit do?

Maryland has come a long way in enforcing victims rights since prosecutors were first required to offer those services in the 1970s, she said.

Ritter was working as a secretary in the child support enforcement unit of the state's attorney's office when the county's first victim and witness coordinator resigned. She got the one-person job in 1992.

Now, she oversees a unit that has grown since to include her assistant and three other victim and witness coordinators.

Ritter mostly handles cases in circuit court, two other victim and witness coordinators are usually in district court and another mostly handles cases in juvenile court.

Their courtroom duties vary depending on where they are working and include making sure the people involved in a case are present and understand how to participate.

Jill Ritter, who heads the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Victim and Witness Unit, shows the room where crime victims and witnesses can wait in comfort before they head into in the courtroom. Its appointments include a recent donation of fresh furniture from Finders Keepers Fine Consignments on Longmeadow Road in Hagerstown.

Participants can wait until they're needed in a comfortable room with a colorful mural on the wall, soft furniture, toys for children who must accompany their parents, snacks and a refrigerator stocked with cold drinks. The mural, a waterscape of Annapolis, was painted during National Victims Rights Week in 2012 by North Hagerstown High School art teacher Brandy Merchant and senior Alicia Lamarche, who donated their time.

Outside the courtroom, victim and witness coordinators keep victims and their families informed of their rights to things like restitution as well as keeping them up to date on developments and court dates in their case. They can even offer tips on where to park when they come to the courthouse, according to Ritter.

They have a rapport with local police and prosecutors, and are sometimes called to start the process of helping victims and their families while investigators are still at a crime scene, Ritter said.

They can also help put victims and their families at ease, she said, by arranging meetings with the prosecutor in their case and visits to the courthouse for a look around before their case is heard.

Therapy dog Abby can accompany children to the witness stand to help calm them when they have to testify.

"A lot of it is about hand-holding, and everyone in our unit is good at that and showing compassion and care" Ritter said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Memorial service to honor those lost to homicide, manslaughter