People love Apple’s official saddle brown leather iPhone case, and it’s 40% off today on Amazon

Maren Estrada

Apple’s official leather iPhone cases are two things: gorgeous, and expensive. There’s usually no arguing with either, but today they can’t really be called expensive. Amazon is running a great sale that slashes a whopping 40% off the price of the Apple Leather Case for iPhone XS and Apple Leather Case for iPhone XS Max, slashing either case to just $29.99. Oh, and the best part is this sale covers the most popular color in Apple’s leather case lineup — Saddle Brown!

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Related Stories:

People love Apple's official saddle brown leather iPhone case, and it's 40% off today on Amazon
Anker's popular $240 RoboVac 12 robot vacuum is down to $168, today only
Today's best deals: Fire TV Stick for $29.99, $25 true wireless earbuds, big Apple Watch Series 4 sale, more

  • These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk.
  • They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
  • The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

BGR Top Deals:

  1. Prime Day came early for the Apple Watch Series 4
  2. Crazy sale gets you killer noise cancelling headphones for less than half as much as Beats

Trending Right Now:

  1. This is how incredible iOS 13 might look on the iPhone 11
  2. The iPhone app you need to stop spam calls is on sale for free today
  3. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to the price of an entry-level Fire TV Stick

See the original version of this article on BGR.com