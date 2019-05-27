People love Apple’s official saddle brown leather iPhone case, and it’s 40% off today on Amazon

Apple’s official leather iPhone cases are two things: gorgeous, and expensive. There’s usually no arguing with either, but today they can’t really be called expensive. Amazon is running a great sale that slashes a whopping 40% off the price of the Apple Leather Case for iPhone XS and Apple Leather Case for iPhone XS Max, slashing either case to just $29.99. Oh, and the best part is this sale covers the most popular color in Apple’s leather case lineup — Saddle Brown!

These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk.

They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.

The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

