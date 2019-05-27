Apple’s official leather iPhone cases are two things: gorgeous, and expensive. There’s usually no arguing with either, but today they can’t really be called expensive. Amazon is running a great sale that slashes a whopping 40% off the price of the Apple Leather Case for iPhone XS and Apple Leather Case for iPhone XS Max, slashing either case to just $29.99. Oh, and the best part is this sale covers the most popular color in Apple’s leather case lineup — Saddle Brown!
Here are the highlights from the product page:
Related Stories:
People love Apple's official saddle brown leather iPhone case, and it's 40% off today on Amazon
Anker's popular $240 RoboVac 12 robot vacuum is down to $168, today only
Today's best deals: Fire TV Stick for $29.99, $25 true wireless earbuds, big Apple Watch Series 4 sale, more
- These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk.
- They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
- The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.
- And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.
BGR Top Deals:
- Prime Day came early for the Apple Watch Series 4
- Crazy sale gets you killer noise cancelling headphones for less than half as much as Beats
Trending Right Now:
- This is how incredible iOS 13 might look on the iPhone 11
- The iPhone app you need to stop spam calls is on sale for free today
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to the price of an entry-level Fire TV Stick