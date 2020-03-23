‘People love cruising’: Carnival boss insists cruises will be more popular than ever after coronavirus

The CEO of the world's biggest cruise company, and owner of the troubled Diamond Princess ship, said cruises will be back once the coronavirus pandemic ends: AP

The owner of the Diamond Princess, the giant vessel on which 706 passengers became infected with coronavirus, believes cruises will be more popular than ever when the pandemic ends.

Arnold Donald, head of the parent company of Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, said his business expects coronavirus to last all year but believes a bright future is possible.

He denied that cruise-liners such as the Diamond Princess, dubbed a “floating epidemiological disaster” after a 14-day quarantine infected hundreds on-board, were dangerous environments for diseases.

During an “Axios on HBO” interview on Sunday, the CEO of the world’s biggest cruise company said: “People love cruising. Up until the day we paused, people wanted to cruise.”

He added: “Cruise ships are not a source for coronavirus. We have hundreds of cruise ships out there. Very few had cases on them. The one that had the most cases was very early on, when no one understood hardly anything.”

At the time of the Princess Diamond outbreak, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, described the quarantine process on-board as a failure.

Carnival suspended its worldwide operations on 12 March, after widespread criticism for continuing to sail despite the CDC guidance.

Princess Diamond