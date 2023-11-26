‘People love my sushi.’ Local chef plans to open ‘sushi corners’ in two new restaurants

Can’t decide between a shrimp tempura roll and a cheeseburger? Now you don’t have to with the sushi corner by Michael’s Kitchen.

Local chef Michael Roemhildt plans to open two sushi corners in the next year in the Myrtle Beach area. One will be at Hwy 9 Grillhouse, a new Longs area restaurant opening by the end of November and the other will be at Salty Brews Cafe, a Cherry Grove cafe expected to open in March 2024.

The 20-year-old said customers will be able to order sushi to-go or at the table with their regular meals. He will serve typical sushi rolls, like California rolls, volcano rolls and even sashimi and they will range in price from $9 to $14. At this time, it will just be sushi and not extras like poke bowls or seaweed salad.

He will be operating the sushi corners during the normal restaurant hours and plans to hire employees as needed. Along with this, he will continue running his catering business, Michael’s Kitchen, full-time.

Roemhildt started Michael’s Kitchen last summer while he was attending culinary school at Horry Georgetown Technical College. His catering menu includes nearly everything, from sushi to brunch to tacos.

“I don’t know if I’m more excited or nervous,” Roemhildt said. “I’m excited for the guests to try my sushi because I do a lot of catering and people love my sushi.”