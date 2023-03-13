People Who Married The "Popular" Kid In School Are Revealing What They're Like Now, And I'm Surprised By Some Of These

Woman & Home

In divorce proceedings, she claimed they never consummated their union. What Went Wrong: Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor married Count Felipe de Alba of Mexico on April 14, 1983 in her eighth and penultimate marriage, and divorced him on April 15, 1983. Gabor came to discover that very same day that she was still married to her seventh husband, Beverly Hills lawyer Michael O’Hara.