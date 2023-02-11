People more likely to be victims of crime in Labour-run areas

Crime scene - James Manning/PA

People living in areas overseen by Labour Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are almost twice as likely to be victims of robbery as those in Conservative areas, the Tories have claimed.

PCCs are elected officials with responsibility for how an area is policed including setting police budgets and appointing and dismissing chief constables.

In certain areas, like London and Greater Manchester, their functions are exercised by elected mayors.

Statistics covering the year to September 2022 show that in England and Wales there was an average of 1.2 robbery offences per 1,000 people in areas controlled by Labour PPCs, compared to 0.6 in Tory areas.

Knife crime was meanwhile 44 per cent higher in Labour PCC areas, with an average of 91 knife crime offences per 100,000 people, compared to 63 in Conservative areas.

Total recorded crime was 34 per cent higher, with 107 offences per 1,000 people in Labour areas and 80 in Tory areas.

‘They have lost control of crime’

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said: “Where Labour Police and Crime Commissioners are in power they have lost control of crime.

“Today’s analysis proves that Labour are soft on crime. They can’t be trusted to keep people safe.”

However, Labour said the figures reflected the fact that their patches generally cover urban areas where crime is more prevalent compared to the countryside, where Tory representation is more common.

A Labour source said: “It will surprise absolutely no one that crime levels are different between Britain’s biggest cities like London and Manchester and rural areas.

“This is a pathetic attempt by the Conservative Party to distract from their total failure to grip law and order.

“On their watch, the number of criminals charged has collapsed, the number of arrests halved, and record levels of victims are dropping out of the process altogether. Their legacy is more criminals let off and more victims let down.”