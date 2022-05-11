People 'more than their worst mistakes.' Bail has too many languishing in cells |Opinion

I founded CleanTurn in 2012 on the belief that individuals are more than their worst mistakes.

We've created a supportive ecosystem and meaningful careers for men and women who need a fair chance — including individuals who have been through the criminal justice system.

Our success has proven the positive impact this can have on these folks and their communities. We’ve hired more than 1,000 people, and had over $20 million worth of collective economic impact on our community – but Ohio’s cash bail system is making our work harder.

Under Ohio's bail system, it costs taxpayers $65 per day to hold someone in jail, compared to $5 per day for supervised release.

When a person is arrested, a judge determines the conditions for their release before their trial. Usually, this means paying some amount of money for bail.

These individuals are legally innocent, and the majority are accused of non-violent crimes —but when they can't afford bail, they languish in jails for weeks and even months on end, upending their entire life.

John Rush is the founder and CEO of CleanTurn and 180 Demo and the owner of ThirdWay Cafe in Columbus.

The original purpose of the bail system was to make sure individuals show up for their trials.

Recent studies, however, have shown that alternative solutions like court reminders are more than enough. Yet here in Ohio, we maintain a system that lets wealthy individuals pay their way out – while those with less means sit in cells.

For employers like myself, that’s an issue. If we have an employee arrested for a minor infraction, they might eventually be sentenced to probation or community service, with no jail time. They might eventually be proven innocent. There’s no reason that person can’t stay a productive employee at CleanTurn (or anywhere else) while they await trial.

People who can’t show up for work lose their jobs, and businesses have to spend additional time and resources recruiting and retraining. If an individual poses no threat to the community, and isn’t a flight risk, it’s better for our economy to keep them in that job and in their community.

Data shows that employment is one of the biggest factors in determining whether someone will reoffend – by keeping folks employed, we’re preventing crime.

In fact, it can actually be more dangerous to hold so many people pre-trial. Extensive research has shown that any time spent in jail can substantially increase recidivism years after the disposition of that case.

Proponents of our current bail system argue that it’s protecting Ohio’s communities. The reality is that holding thousands of poor individuals pre-trial, and letting dangerous defendants pay to go free, puts our communities at risk.

Our bail system is also incredibly expensive. It costs taxpayers $65 per day to hold someone in jail, compared to just $5 per day for supervised release. Policy changes to expand pre-trial release could save Ohio more than $100 million a year – and that doesn’t include the increased revenue for our state from getting individuals back to work.

As our economy continues to recover from the economic consequences of the pandemic, we must do all we can to get workers and businesses back on their feet.

At CleanTurn, we have made a name for ourselves as a best-in-class service because of the opportunities we have afforded to a group of people who are focused on their future, not on their past.

As a business leader, and an Ohioan, I know our bail system is in need of reform. And I’m not alone; 75% of voters agree that we need to make real changes to our criminal justice system. Making our bail determinations based on actual risk to public safety – not ability to pay – is a start.

Real bail reform is a common-sense step we can take right now to strengthen our economy, support our communities, and help get individuals back on their feet. It’s time for Columbus to act. Our lawmakers can start by passing Senate Bill 182 and House Bill 315.

