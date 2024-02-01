People on the move

Health care

John Gerhold was appointed chief executive officer at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Sanford.

Jessica Glover was appointed assistant vice president and chief operating officer at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

Dr. Bennett Scaglia, urologist, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group and will perform procedures at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, with a clinic location at the Port Orange Health Park.

Dr. Shawn Thomas, urologist, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group and will perform procedures at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, with a clinic location at the Port Orange Health Park.

Law

Julianna Burchett has joined ShuffieldLowman as an attorney in the firm’s Orlando office.

Public relations

Despina McLaughlin has joined the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts as director of Communications/PR.

Awards

Seminole State College of Florida Biology Professor Laila Nimri received the Association of Florida Colleges 2023 Professor of the Year award.

