People on the move

Construction

Tracy Hunt was appointed executive vice president and general manager at Skanska. He will oversee the organization’s building and construction operations for the state of Florida.

Health care

Dr. Jason Atienza was appointed chief quality officer for Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute.

Law

Morgan N. Lester has rejoined Ball Janik LLP, Orlando, as an attorney in the firm’s construction defect practice.

The Orlando Law Group has acquired the Orlando-based The Law Offices of Jerrod Paul P.A.

Other

Verne Keller was promoted to commercial district manager for Florida at Truly Nolen Pest Control. He will be based in company’s Orlando service office.

Susan Makowski was hired as vice president of resource development at Heart of Florida United Way, Orlando.

Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals, along with photos as .jpg attachments, to peopleonmove@orlandosentinel.com.