People on the move

The car is a charmer, for sure: A one-of-a-kind 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, finished in Black Raven with a Kona Brown interior, with less than 16,000 miles, is currently up for bid, currently at $29,000 and climbing. There’s one more spec worth mentioning: The former owner was the president of the United States. Joe Biden, before he took office, had asked Cadillac to build the car to order — note the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, the magnesium paddle shifters, the 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels, the Rennick Performance exterior trim.