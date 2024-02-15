People on the move
Banking
Caitlin Bower was hired by Intracoastal Bank as assistant vice president/assistant manager in the Volusia Banking Center.
Doug Reece was hired as senior business relationship manager at Intracoastal Bank, Daytona Beach.
Health care
Cullen Brown was appointed chief executive officer at HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Law
Patricia M. Montes de Oca has joined ShuffieldLowman as senior counsel in the firm’s Orlando office.
Devon S. Richards has joined ShuffieldLowman as a senior associate in the firm’s Orlando office.
Jack Boudet has joined GrayRobinson as an associate in the firm’s Orlando office.
Peggy Smith Bush was promoted to shareholder at Marshall Dennehey, Orlando.
