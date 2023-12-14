People on the move

Employment

Marcela DeFaria was hired as vice president of development at CareerSource Central Florida.

Health care

Faye Collins was appointed chief nursing officer at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Law

Attorney Lena R. Fucile has joined The Rebecca L. Palmer Law Group, Orlando.

Attorney Stacey R. Springer has joined The Rebecca L. Palmer Law Group, Orlando.

Andrew J. Wozniak has joined GrayRobinson’s litigation section as of counsel. He will be based in Orlando.

Bryan Yarnell has joined GrayRobinson’s litigation section as of counsel. He will be based in Orlando.

