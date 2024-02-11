When people move to Tennessee, they leave states like Illinois, study says

For the fifth year in a row, the state of Illinois had the greatest percentage of individuals leaving the state versus moving in, according to a study by North American Moving Services.

According to the study, 63% of all moves in Illinois were people leaving the state rather than moving into the state.

While this study presents the number to be a staggering figure, the state's total population did not drastically decline.

Illinois's estimated population in July 2023 was 12,548,689 compared to 12,582,515 in July of 2022, a difference of roughly 33,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2010, the state's population was 12,830,632.

California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Washington rounded out the top five of states with the highest percentage of people moving out of.

Where are most Americans moving?

South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida topped the list of state's that had the highest percentages of people moving to in 2023, according to the study.

Notice a trend among those five states? As the study points out, all five of those states are warm weather locations.

Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina have been consistently in the top five since 2020. South Carolina and Tennessee are seeing a large portion of their new population come from states like California and Illinois, the study says.

The top cities in the reports were Tuscon, AZ., Charleston, SC., Charlotte, NC., Nashville, Tenn. and Raleigh, NC.

"These cities share several attractive similarities, including low cost of living and reasonable housing prices. In addition, all offer access to year-round outdoor recreational opportunities — in other words, an enhanced quality of life," the study says.

