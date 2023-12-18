People are moving to Pennsylvania from these states the most, Census estimates reveal

More people moved to Pennsylvania in 2022 than the year prior, and many came from neighboring states, according to new geographic mobility estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The federal agency estimates nearly 263,000 people residing in Pennsylvania in 2022 lived in a different state one year ago. Many came from border states, but the Keystone State also observed a large chunk of moves from more populated states across the country, including California and Florida.

The estimated number of people relocating to Pennsylvania from abroad — 53,681 — exceeded the number of moves from any single U.S. state, according to the Census Bureau estimates.

Americans on the move might be attracted to Pennsylvania due to its relatively lower cost of living. Compared to the national average, the Keystone State’s cost of living is roughly 2% lower, according to apartment listing service RentCafe. The company claims the commonwealth’s housing and health care costs are lower than national averages.

Pennsylvania’s job market might also play a role in attracting new residents. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the commonwealth is reporting a 3.4% unemployment rate, marking a record low since at least January 1976, the agency wrote in its most recent report.

Migration to Pennsylvania

Here’s a look at the top five states people are moving to Pennsylvania from, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates:

New York (44,807 people) New Jersey (40,517 people Maryland (22,247 people) California (16,336 people) Florida (16,014 people)

Here are the top five states Pennsylvanians are moving to:

Florida (35,384 people) New Jersey (31,309 people) New York (28,184 people) Virginia (16,830 people) California (13,544)

In 2022, about 2.5% of Americans lived in a different state than they did the year before, according to the Census Bureau’s latest estimates. That accounts for about 8.2 million people living in a new state.