People in the News—Dec. 21, 2018—Montgomery County Family Justice Advisory Board

Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.





Speakers





Board of Commissioners chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh and President Judge Thomas DelRicci made a joint announcement on the establishment of the Montgomery County Family Justice Advisory Board.



The mission of FJAB is to examine and address Family Court issues from a systemic and policy perspective and recommend ways in which the court, public agencies and private organizations can efficiently, effectively and collaboratively improve the process, programs and institutions.





On Dec. 6, Leonard Bernstein, a partner at Holland & Knight’s Philadelphia office, gave a presentation titled “Mortgage Servicing Regulation Update” at the 22nd Annual Real Estate Institute sponsored by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute.



He also participated in a plenary panel discussion the following day titled “Federal and State Enforcement and Regulatory Activity Impacting Real Estate Transactions.”



The event took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.



Bernstein is a financial services attorney who focuses on financial regulatory and banking matters.



He provides consumer credit compliance advice on federal, Pennsylvania and New Jersey laws and regulations to banks, mortgage bankers and finance companies.



He advises clients on credit card, auto finance, deposit, residential mortgage and other retail finance products.





Elected and Appointed





Leslie E. John—a litigation partner at Ballard Spahr and leader of the firm’s antitrust group—was elected co-president of the Philadelphia Diversity Law Group.



PDLG was founded in 2001 to promote diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Membership spans the region’s leading law firms and corporate departments. Together, they create programs designed to encourage the recruitment and retention of diverse lawyers, establish strong student pipelines, and support community education.



Ballard Spahr was a founding member of the organization.



John concentrates on antitrust and complex litigation. She represents clients—many of them in the pharmaceutical and health care industries—in federal and state courts across the country and before the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission.



John is a member of Ballard Spahr’s diversity and inclusion council.



Outside the firm, she is vice president of the Philadelphia Bar Foundation, where she also sits on the board of trustees.



She is a member of the Forum of Executive Women and serves as general counsel of Women’s Way.





Announcements





Attention young lawyers!



Send in your questions for a new Q&A advice column for the Young Lawyers page in The Legal.



A panel of experts from the law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis will answer a few selected questions in each monthly column, advising young lawyers about their career, professional development, office politics, business development, pro bono work, relationships with mentors and colleagues, and so on.



Email your questions to krearick@alm.com.