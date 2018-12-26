People in the News—Dec. 26, 2018—Judge Cynthia M. Rufe

Roy DeCaro of Raynes Lawn Hehmeyer presents Judge Cynthia M. Rufe with an award on behalf of the Lawyers Club of Philadelphia.





Honored





Roy DeCaro of Raynes Lawn Hehmeyer presented Judge Cynthia M. Rufe with an award on behalf of the Lawyers’ Club of Philadelphia. The group honored Rufe for her service of over 10 years to the Court of Common Pleas in Bucks County and, most recently, for the last 10 years as a federal judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. DeCaro is the current president of the Lawyers’ Club, which promotes good fellowship and friendly social relations between the bench and bar.





Speakers





Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young partner Paula D. Shaffner served as a panelist at the New York State Bar Association’s "Securities Arbitration and Mediation 2018: Evolution" program in New York.



Shaffner’s panel, “Fee-Based v. Commission-Based Accounts,” discussed statistics and history of the transition from commission-based to fee-based accounts, who does and does not benefit from fee-based accounts, fee-based discretionary account cases and related causes of action, how to measure and compare the performance of fee-based accounts, how to educate arbitrators about fee-based accounts, and the difference between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s “Regulation Best Interest” and existing Financial Industry Regulatory Authority rules.



Shaffner, co-chair of Stradley Ronon’s securities litigation and enforcement practice group, represents individuals and companies in securities litigation and defends clients in regulatory matters before the SEC, FINRA and various exchanges and state regulators.



She also represents clients in litigation filed in court or arbitration and conducts internal investigations and provides compliance counseling.





Additions





Goldberg Segalla added partner Christina A. Gonzales to the law firm’s toxic tort practice group in Philadelphia. Gonzales was previously with Rawle & Henderson in Philadelphia.



Gonzales concentrates her practice on environmental, toxic tort and mass tort litigation matters. She counsels and defends client in all stages of litigation, from inception through trial.



Gonzales earned her juris doctor from Widener University School of Law. While in law school, she worked as a paralegal for a criminal and civil defense firm in Philadelphia and served as a summer intern for a law firm in Guatemala City.



Gonzales is a founding board member of the Atlantic Center for Capital Representation, a not-for-profit resource center that provides legal advocacy, consultation and mitigation services and education and training to combat the death penalty and juvenile life-without-parole sentences in Pennsylvania.





Announcements





The Legal and Pennsylvania Law Weekly are looking for verdicts and settlements to report.



If you’re a plaintiffs or defense attorney who has obtained a verdict or settlement in Pennsylvania county or federal court recently, email Zack Needles at zneedles@alm.com.