People in the News—Dec. 27, 2018—Reger Rizzo







Events





Robert Small, partner in Reger Rizzo & Darnall’s employment practices group and chair of Northern Children's Services’ board of trustees, coordinated a drive for NCS, which supports the healthy development of children while stabilizing their families to build stronger communities by providing a continuum of care to children and their families across the Greater Philadelphia region.



Additionally, James Griffith, partner in Reger Rizzo’s litigation group and attorney volunteer for the Support Center for Child Advocates, coordinated a drive for the SCCA, which provides legal assistance and social service advocacy for abused and neglected children in Philadelphia County.





Speakers





Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupin’s William G. Roark recently presented a CLE through the Montgomery Bar Association titled “PA Medical Marijuana–Ethics and the Conflict with Federal Law.”



The class analyzed how Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is surviving and thriving under conflicting federal law, paying specific attention to the latest developments out of Washington, D.C.





Announcements





The Law Offices of Manuela Morais, a woman-owned law firm specializing in U.S. immigration and nationality law, announced the firm changed its name to Morais Law.



The immigration attorneys at Morais Law regularly partner with human resources and corporate legal staff to provide tailored legal services, enabling companies to attract and retain international talent and ensure immigration compliance throughout all stages of the recruitment, hiring and employment processes.



Founded in 2014, Morais Law is led by Manuela Morais, who has been practicing law for nearly 20 years, representing and advocating for corporate clients, their employees and individuals before federal governmental agencies. The firm includes a multilingual staff with an associate along with paralegals and assistants.



Morais is licensed as a practicing attorney in New Jersey and is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Burlington County Bar Association. Prior to founding her the firm, Manuela was of counsel and managed the immigration practice at Blank Rome and was an associate in the immigration practice at Pepper Hamilton. She also served as a congressional aide to former U.S. Rep. Robert E. Andrews of New Jersey.





The Delaware Business Court Insider is seeking contributors to provide analysis and insight into recent Delaware Court of Chancery decisions, as well as litigation and issues currently of interest to the business law community.



Potential topics that would be appropriate include, but are not limited to, arbitration, books-and-records requests, breach of contract lawsuits, controlling stockholder litigation, derivative claims, discovery disputes in commercial litigation, corporate dissolution, breach of fiduciary duty lawsuits, intellectual property litigation, jurisdictional battles in corporate litigation, merger and acquisition lawsuits, special committee decisions, corporate governance, limited liability company litigation and limited partnership agreement litigation.



Examples of articles written for DBCI are available online at www.delbizcourt.com. For more information, contact Kristie Rearick at krearick@alm.com.