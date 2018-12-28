People in the News—Dec. 28, 2018—Law Offices of Marc Neff

Photo: BernardaSv/iStockphoto.com.





Elected and Appointed





The Law Offices of Marc Neff, a criminal defense firm representing individuals and corporations with federal, state and related matters, announced longtime associate Matthew Sedacca is a partner with the firm.



The offices will now practice under the name Neff & Sedacca and together with managing partner Marc Neff, they will continue represent clients facing serious criminal charges throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and across the United States.



A practicing attorney for nearly a decade, Sedacca worked on both sides of the courtroom.



Prior to joining the Law Offices of Marc Neff, he began his career with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.



As an assistant district attorney, he handled thousands of cases in every aspect of the criminal justice process.



Over the past five years, Sedacca represented clients from variety of backgrounds.



He is admitted to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.





Honored





Hill Wallack’s Yardley office partner David J. Truelove was presented with the Mark E. Goldberg Award by the Bucks County Bar Association at an association dinner Dec. 6 at the association offices in Doylestown.



The association gives the award annually to a member who demonstrates “a continuing commitment to community service outside the legal profession; exhibiting proven legal competence, honor, trust, service, and respect for the rule of law and the administration of justice.”



Truelove serves in Hill Wallack’s employment and labor, school law, municipal law, and internal investigations and complex litigation practice groups.



He represents and counsels public and private sector clients in various aspects of union and collective bargaining matters, including organizing efforts, contract renewals, grievance arbitrations and unfair labor practice matters.



He also works with clients in public finance, budget, personnel and collective bargaining matters.



Truelove frequently appears and litigates before various agencies, commissions and tribunals.



He is also regularly selected as an arbitrator and mediator in insurance and employment and labor disputes.



In addition to his legal work, Truelove is involved in a number of community and charitable organizations, including the Big Brothers program, the Lions Club and Pennsbury Athletic Association.