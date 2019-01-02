People in the News—Jan. 2, 2019—Arnold & Porter

Arnold & Porter offices in Washington, D.C. Photo: Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM





Honored





The Public Interest Law Center and co-counsel Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer received the Innovation in the Rule of Law and Access to Justice Award from Financial Times on Dec. 10 at the North America Innovative Lawyers Awards, recognizing the firms for their successful challenge to partisan gerrymandering in Pennsylvania.



The awards and rankings “assess lawyers on their innovation for clients and in their own business.” The North America awards were presented in a ceremony held at Gotham Hall in New York City.





Elected and Appointed





Daniel Mateo, a partner in Holland & Knight’s Philadelphia office, was appointed general counsel of the Hispanic National Bar Association’s Vision in Action Fund, effective Dec. 7, 2018.



HBNA VIA is the charitable arm of the HNBA. Mateo will serve as general counsel on a pro bono basis.



Mateo was an active member of the HNBA for more than 10 years, and during that time has held several leadership positions, including HNBA general counsel during the 2013-2014 term. He is the current co-chair of the HNBA’s health and life sciences law committee, a former chair of the personnel committee, a former co-chair of the elections committee, and the first chair of the LGBT division, which earlier this year awarded Mateo its HERO Award in acknowledgement of his contributions and service. He also is a past president of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey.



Mateo is an experienced litigation and business disputes attorney whose work spans many industries, with a particular focus on representing pharmaceuticals and other life sciences companies in litigations and arbitrations arising from complex breach of contract and related business disputes.





Additions





William C. Stubits joined the Philadelphia office of Rawle & Henderson as of counsel to the firm.



He concentrates his law practice in the areas of environmental, mass and toxic torts, products liability, medical professional liability, premises liability and construction.



He has over 30 years of experience as a complex litigation defense trial attorney and successfully defended hundreds of cases.



Stubits is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and Tennessee and also the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Middle districts of Pennsylvania and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.



Prior to joining Rawle & Henderson, Stubits was a partner with a Philadelphia litigation defense firm.





Announcements





