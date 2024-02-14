People should not believe Kremlin's statements about peace – Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Director

Kaupo Rosin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Estonia, has stated that Russia has been trying to spread rumours in the West about the possibility of ending the war against Ukraine via a treaty. In reality, however, the nation expects to continue its campaign of aggression.

Source: ERR citing Rosin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He noted that Russia has not achieved its goals regarding Ukraine, but hasn’t given up on its attempts to do so either.

Quote: "We live next to a very evil state that is waging a war of conquest against its neighbour, and whose ambitions are greater than just taking over Ukraine. [They] also aim to upend the entire European security order. We have seen how the war has played out in the last two years. Fortunately, [Russia’s] goals have not been achieved. However, we still see that these goals - the political and military subjugation of Ukraine - have not changed," Rosin said.

He noted that Russia is ready to continue the war for as long as necessary, despite attempting to spread rumours in the West that Moscow is interested in peace.

He also stated that one of Russia's tactics is undermining support for, and halting the provision of, Western assistance to Ukraine.

"We see that there are various individuals whom Russia tries to manipulate as informational agents or influencers in the West, and this narrative about peace is being pushed to a great degree. Various Russian analysts who may still be able to travel [outside of the country], academics and so on talk about it to the West. There are many discussions about peace," he emphasised.

Rosin pointed out that discussions about peace appeal to Western society. However, he urged the public to not be deceived by these statements.

"Anyway, the Kremlin views this conflict with Ukraine as a long-term one. A small ceasefire that supposedly freezes this conflict will not put an end to it. It will give Russia time to gather strength, and the war will then continue in the same spirit. These peace talks are more about what can be discussed with the West. According to the Russians' assessment, Western society is very receptive to such kinds of talks," he explained.

Background:

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West over the next decade.

In recent weeks, a number of European NATO countries have also warned the public of the risk of Russian aggression in the near future.

Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, said that Russia might attack a NATO country in the next 5-8 years.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Mikael Büden, and the Minister of Civil Defence, Karl Oscar Bolin, said that all Swedish citizens should be prepared for war.

Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, believes that his country has little time left to increase defence production to be able to withstand Russia’s aggression.

