'The will of people should not be easily overturned': Not easy to remove Judge Davenport

Nearly six years after the public discovered Rutherford County's history of illegally arresting and jailing children, the juvenile court judge tied to the systemic breakdown is still in office.

Donna Scott Davenport in January announced plans to retire from the bench by late August, the conclusion of her latest eight-year term. The news occurred the day after a group of Democratic state lawmakers announced their own plans to oust her.

Many would like to see the judge resign. There are legal experts, members of law enforcement, elected officials and families in Rutherford County and beyond who don't believe Davenport has the judicial acumen to continue — even for a few months.

An expensive ouster suit may be the only option, said Michelle Howser, a 17-year Murfreesboro attorney.

"Any public official elected by the people can be subject to an ouster," Howser said.

"(But) it's very difficult to get it done. The will of people should not be easily overturned."

She would know.

In 2016, Howser won an ouster suit that suspended former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold from office without pay. The suspension occurred about two months before Arnold pleaded guilty to fraud and extortion charges for illegally providing electronic cigarettes to inmates in his care at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center — through the sale of products from his JailCigs business.

An ouster suit can be filed by a county attorney, city attorney, district attorney general, the Tennessee attorney general or a group of 10 or more citizens represented by the officer holder in question.

In the former sheriff's case, a group of 12 citizens pursued the ouster suit, represented by Howser. The challenge? Citizens also could face having to pay attorney fees in an unsuccessful ouster suit, Howser said.

"Attorneys' fees can be astronomical," Howser said, adding that the ouster suit she filed included "clear and convincing evidence," the highest burden of proof.

The plaintiffs' attorneys' fees in a class-action case involving Davenport's juvenile detention center, for example, ended up being more than $2.5 million out of a final settlement of $5.1 million.

Another solution involves never having to consider an ouster suit. Voters, Howser said, need to do a better job of electing people who understand the laws and follow the laws.

Davenport has faced increased national attention in recent months — following an initial $11 million settlement agreement of a class-action lawsuit against Rutherford County. The federal court's decision blamed the county for the illegal arrests and incarcerations of thousands of children on minor and even made-up charges, including misdemeanor assaults for school fights and truancy.

"Tennessee law strictly prohibits the pretrial incarceration of children" unless they are "being charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense, or a probation violation," stated the class-action lawsuit filed in July 2017.

Attorney questions state judicial board

Attorney Arthur L. Aidala, who's analyzed numerous high-profile cases as a Fox News legal analyst, suggested the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct should have examined Davenport's policies and decisions years before national attention shined light on what was happening.

The public learned in 2016 when Murfreesboro Police Department officers falsely arrested 10 children at Hobgood Elementary and other locations on charges of cheering on a scuffle with no injuries on neighborhood yards. At least a couple of the arrested children were incarcerated over a weekend. Although Davenport later dismissed the charges, many lawsuits followed, including the class-action case.

The board could have suspended Davenport based on illegal incarcerations of children, said Aidala, who in 2012 successfully defended Lawrence Taylor, a former New York Giants linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer who faced a rape charge.

"Here in New York, the juvenile courts are more about treating kids less harshly, not more harshly," Aidala said.

"She’s doing the opposite, which flies in the face of what’s going on in America."

Although Davenport never was suspended, she did face a public scolding for her actions in child custody case from the state board over judicial conduct May 2016, a month after the arrests in the Hobgood Elementary case. The board reprimanded Davenport for referring to a father and/or his attorneys in 2015 as a "sneaky snake" for transferring their custody case from Rutherford County to Williamson County.

When Democratic state lawmakers sought to remove Davenport from office in January, the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct did not confirm or deny an investigation of the judge at the request of Gov. Bill Lee. Instead, the board suggested that any examination of a judge's conduct ends when the judicial official announces retirement plans, spokesperson Barbara Peck said.

Davenport won her seat as an independent in 2000 as the first Rutherford County Juvenile Court judge. She then won uncontested elections as a Democrat in 2006 and Republican in 2014.

Donna Scott Davenport

Although Davenport plans to retire by the end of August, state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, contends she should be removed from office as soon as possible and lose her pension.

Democrats, however, may lack the votes to remove the judge from the bench in the Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly, including from Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.

"I see them doing this more as a political-type resolution," Sexton said.

