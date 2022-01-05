People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

Good Morning America

For the second year in a row, the Grammy Awards will not take place on Jan. 31 as originally planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Recording Academy has delayed this year's ceremony, which was to be hosted again by Trevor Noah, the academy said in a statement. "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards Show," the organization announced on Wednesday.