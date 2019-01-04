People Are Now Showing Up at the Bird Box House in Blindfolds

Bird Box is, by all accounts, Netflix's next big hit. The Sandra Bullock-starring thriller—about a mother who can only survive and protect her children from a mysterious evil by wearing a blindfold—continues to rack up countless streams (45 million and counting), has become a bona fide social media meme, and inspired the #BirdBoxChallenge, in which people don blindfolds and attempt to live their daily lives. (For the record: Netflix does not condone the challenge.) But that's not all: Now, fans of the film are flocking to the Bird Box house, a pivotal home in the movie, and taking selfies while wearing blindfolds. We won't give away any spoilers, but Bullock's character and her family take refuge in the house at one point, and fans are so taken with all things Bird Box that the small community of Monrovia, California (about 20 miles north of Los Angeles), is starting to see an influx of tourists.

The owner of the home—who got $12,000 for usage and says her home has been filmed in three other movies in the last 20 years—told TMZ that people have been showing up steadily since the film was released on December 13. She even had fans stop by on Christmas Day. But she doesn't seem to mind, and neighbors are equally amused by the sudden fame of the 110-year-old home. "It's kinda funny," said local resident Mark Christensen to ABC news. "Some people put the blindfolds on. You can see right now—there's a whole bunch of people over there and I don't think there's a half hour that goes by where there isn't somebody out here taking pictures."

