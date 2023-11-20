People pack local park trying to break world record for longest picnic blanket

St. Petersburg’s waterfront runs around 200 miles along downtown. Saturday, the Waterfront Park Foundation helped turn it into “Picnic Land.” “Our mission is focused around the protection, preservation, and promotion of the parks,” said Jenna Byrne with the Waterfront Park Foundation. That mission packed Flora Wylie Park as thousands of people connected blankets in an effort not only to break a world record but also to raise money for St. Pete Parks.

View comments